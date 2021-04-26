Wireless earbuds deal: save on Panasonic's excellent AirPods Pro rivals

If you need some new wireless earbuds and don't want to splurge on the Apple AirPods Pro, these brilliant deals on the Panasonic RZ-S500W could be right up your street.

In the US, Amazon has reduced the earbuds from $179.99 to $99.95, saving you just over $80.

Meanwhile, UK buyers can get the earbuds for just £99.99, a huge £50 saving compared to their original £149.99 RRP. (Not in the US/UK? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

Today's best wireless earbuds deals

Panasonic RZ-S500W true wireless earbuds: $179.99 $99.95 at Amazon

Save $80 – These excellent wireless earbuds come with active noise cancellation, a comfortable fit, and an audio performance that will appeal to bass heads. Plus, an IPX4 water-resistance rating means you can use them while working out.

View Deal

Panasonic RZ-S500W true wireless earbuds: £149.99 £99.99 at Amazon

Save £50 – Available in white and black, these brilliant wireless earbuds offer great noise cancellation, a comfy fit, and clear voice calls – and an IPX4 water resistance rating means you can use them while working out.View Deal

The Panasonic RZ-S500W true wireless earbuds come with active noise cancellation to rival the AirPods Pro – and they’re considerably cheaper, making them a great alternative for anyone on a strict budget.

With an understated design, the RZ-S500W look subtly stylish and come with a choice of five differently-sized silicone eartips that makes it easy to find a snug and comfortable fit. They’re also suitable for working out, thanks to an IPX4 waterproof rating, though the lack of earfins means we’d be hesitant to take them out on a vigorous run in case they fell out.

Sound quality isn’t quite on the same level as their rivals, with an overly bassy presentation – bass heads however, will probably love these earbuds.

They come with a USB-C charging case, which gives you 20 hours of juice, on top of the 6 hours contained within the buds themselves – that’s better than the Apple AirPods Pro, and more than enough to get you through a week’s worth of commuting.

Not in the US or UK? Check out the best Panasonic earbuds deals we've spotted below.