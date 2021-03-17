What time is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier released on Disney Plus?

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is ready to launch on Disney Plus. If, like us, you can't contain your excitement for its arrival, you'll want to know the exact time that episode 1 airs on March 19.

Not only that, but we suspect you'll also want to know when subsequent episodes are being released. Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes' post-Endgame adventure will run for six weeks starting this Friday, with a new episode following weekly thereafter. Below, we'll lay out the full schedule for you, in case you want to put each chapter in your diary.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier comes two weeks after the MCU's first TV series - WandaVision - ended. It will be followed by another new Marvel show in March, which focuses on Thor's mischievous brother Loki, before a slate of other MCU TV shows arrive on the streamer like Hawkeye and Moon Knight.

Still, let's not get ahead of ourselves just yet. To find out when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 1 lands on Disney Plus, as well as when future instalments will arrive, read on.

When is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 1 released on Disney Plus?

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 1 will land on Disney Plus on Friday, March 19, at midnight PT/3AM ET/7AM GMT. New episodes will arrive on the streamer every Friday at the same time too.

UK viewers should be aware that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's first two episodes will be available to watch an hour earlier than normal. That's because US Daylight Savings has already come into effect, whereas the UK's version hasn't yet. The hour will go forward in the UK on Sunday, March 28. After that time, the UK will be eight hours behind the US' Pacific time zone. When it does, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episodes will air from 8AM.

The latest MCU series will follow Sam and Bucky as the duo try to acclimatize to life after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The duo were two of the heroes Blipped out of existence by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, but they were brought back to life after the remaining Avengers reassembled the Infinity Stones and reversed Thanos' original act. For more on what to expect from the series, check out our Falcon and the Winter Soldier hub.

We'll let you know what we think of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 1 later this week, so stay tuned.

Read on for a full release schedule of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episodes.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier release schedule

Want to see the full list of episodes coming to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, plus their release dates? Take a look below, and be sure to bookmark this article so you can check back if you're unsure when they will land on Disney Plus.

Each episode is expected to be between 45 and 55 minutes long. That means that each entry will be longer than most of WandaVision's episodes, but not to the point where you'll be sitting down for a full hour.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 1: March 19

March 19 The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 2: March 26

March 26 The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 3: April 2

April 2 The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 4: April 9

April 9 The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 5: April 16

April 16 The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 6: April 23