Want the best laptop ever? Save a huge £400 off the Dell XPS 13 with Dell's latest Black Friday Mega Deal

Dell's Mega Deals promotion is bringing some brilliant price cuts in the run up to Black Friday 2019 and Cyber Monday 2019, with new deals going live for 24 hours every day.

Today's deal brings a huge £400 price cut to the amazing Dell XPS 13 – one of the best laptops we've ever reviewed, with a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel UHD graphics, 16GB RAM and 4K Ultra HD display, now just £1,269.

There's also £170 off the similarly-specced Dell Inspiron 14 7000. It lacks the XPS 13's touchscreen and has a little less RAM, but is otherwise pretty comparable, and will give you years of great performance for £899.

At the more affordable end of the range, there's £120 off the Dell Inspiron 15 5000. Its Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD make it a great everyday laptop for working on the move.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for today's best Dell XPS 13 deals in your region.

These deals only last a day, and once stock is sold out, the deal is over. Also make sure you also check out our best Black Friday laptop deals page for more brilliant cheap deals on some fantastic devices.

Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB: £1,668.99 £1,269 at Dell

Dell has cut a huge £400 off the brilliant Dell XPS 13 for one day only. With a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel UHD graphics, 512GB SSD and 16GB memory, it's one of the best laptops in the world and shockingly affordable with this Mega Deal. Ends midnight November 28

Dell Inspiron 14 7000, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB: £1,068.99 £899 at Dell

There's £170 off this brilliant everyday laptop with today's Dell Mega Deal. With a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, it's a great investment that'll serve you well for years. Ends midnight November 28

Dell Inspiron 15 5000, Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 128GB: £518.99 £399 at Dell

Save £120 on this great value Dell laptop for one day only. Its specs are surprisingly impressive for a laptop in this price bracket, and with an 8th generation Intel Core i3 processor, Intel UHD processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD, it's a dependable workhorse for everyday tasks. Ends midnight November 28

If you're tempted by these offers, make sure you act fast, as these deals are selling out fast. We'll post tomorrow's Mega Deals from Dell when they go live. Make sure you also check out our pick of the best 15-inch laptops, and the best Dell laptops as well for more great offers.

If you live outside the UK, we've rounded up some of the best Dell XPS 13 deals available near you...

