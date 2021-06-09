Voxi is currently offering some of the best cheap SIM only deals on the market

While each network has a unique feature that helps its SIM only deals stand out, Voxi's is easily one of the best thanks to its unlimited promotion.

As well as offering unlimited calls and texts, all but one of Voxi's plans also offers unlimited use of both streaming and social media apps, not using up a single bit of data on a host of key platforms.

This includes Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and plenty more. That means you don't actually end up using much of your data plan.

On top of this unlimited use offer, all of Voxi's plans operate on 1-month rolling contracts and except for its cheapest offer, all now include 5G as well.

The best overall value deals are Voxi's £15 and £20 promotions. Go for the cheaper £15 and you'll get 15GB. Boost your costs to £20 and you'll get an impressive 45GB instead.

Voxi's budget SIM only deal:

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 15GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

An all-round fantastic SIM plan, not only does it offer 15GB of data for £15 a month, you also get unlimited use of social media and streaming apps. That means no eating into your data on Netflix, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and a host of other apps. A 5G-enabled SIM on a 1-month rolling contract - you can leave at any time.

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 45GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

For just £5 more each month, this SIM plan boosts data up to 45GB instead. Like the option above, you're on a 1-month rolling plan, with unlimited use of both social media and streaming apps, and 5G too. While most will find the above is the perfect mix of pricing and data, this extra boost will be a necessity for some.

Why choose a Voxi SIM only deal?

As we mentioned above, Voxi has a number of benefits that help it stand out. Most obvious is its 'endless' push. This includes endless use of social media apps (no matter what your data cap is), endless roaming in other countries, endless calls and texts, and endless flexibility (1-month rolling contracts).

On top of that, Voxi has recently started offering an endless video add-on. This applies in the same way as the social media option, giving you unlimited usage of YouTube, Prime Video, Netflix, and more. You can pay an extra fee to get this or upgrade to a more expensive plan.