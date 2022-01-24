Umbrella Academy season 3 powers up its cast with Euphoria star's addition

Audio player loading…

The Umbrella Academy season 3 is set to introduce another new face after a Euphoria star confirmed that they'd been cast in the Netflix show.

Javon Walton, who portrays Ashtray in season 2 of HBO's hit drama series, has revealed that he has joined The Umbrella Academy season 3's cast.

Speaking to Complex at his upcoming projects, Walton confirmed that he'll be part of the Netflix series' latest entry, but the teenage actor stopped short of divulging who he'll play.

"Euphoria has led me to other big opportunities, which I’ve been super thankful for," Walton said. "I have some other projects coming up soon and I’m super excited about that. I’m on Umbrella Academy for their new season, Season 3."

At the time of writing, Netflix is yet to officially confirm who the Euphoria star – who's also starred in The Addams Family and Utopia – will portray in The Umbrella Academy season 3. We've reached out to the streaming giant for comment and we'll update this article if we receive a response.

If Walton is part of the season 3 cast, he'll join a number of news faces including Suits' Jake Epstein, She-Ra's Genesis Rodriguez and American Horror Story's Britne Oldford when the show returns to our screens.

The Umbrella Academy's third season doesn't have a concrete release date yet, but we know that it'll land on Netflix sometime in 2022. In the meantime, check out what the season 3 episodic titles could tease about next season's plot, and why it could also be the saddest entry in the series yet.

Analysis: who will Walton play in The Umbrella Academy season 3?

(Image credit: Netflix)

There's one particular season 3 character who hasn't been cast yet – and we're pretty confident that this is who Walton will be playing.

As Umbrella Academy fans – or 'brellies' – will remember, the season 2 finale introduced us to The Sparrow Academy. This is an alternate reality version of The Umbrella Academy, which is also comprised of seven superpowered individuals.

So far, we know which actors are portraying six of those characters. Justin Cornwell (Training Day) will play Marcus and Cazzie David (Eighty-Sixed) is Jayme. Oldford, Rodriguez and Epstein have been cast as Fei, Sloane and Alphonso, too.

Finally, Justin H. Min – who played Ben Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy's first two seasons – is also portraying a different universe's version of Ben. This reality's Ben is second in command to Marcus and, unlike The Umbrella Academy's incarnation, he's a jerk.

Who, then, is the seventh Sparrow Academy member? That would be Christopher, an existential dread-inducing psykronium cube that can levitate.

It's unclear if Christopher can speak but, if he can talk, we think that Javon Walton will voice the character. We aren't sure how old Christopher is supposed to be, either. But, if he's the youngest member of the superhero group, Walton would fit the bill as a teen actor.

Sure, Walton could portray someone else in season 3. He could, for example, play a younger version of one of The Sparrow Academy members in some flashback scenes. We've speculated – in our Umbrella Academy season 3 hub – that the show may feature flashbacks to the childhood of The Sparrow Academy's Ben. Ethan Hwang, who portrayed a younger version of The Umbrella Academy's Ben in seasons 1 and 2, is rumored to be back for season 3. So maybe we'll see Ben and Walton's character – a younger Alphonso, perhaps? – interact at some point.

Right now, though, Christopher is the only main character who hasn't been cast. Taking Walton's comments into consideration, and putting two and two together, Walton's hiring to voice Christopher is the most logical fit in our minds. And we're sticking with that theory until we're told otherwise.