Twitch Prime is now Prime Gaming, will keep serving up free gaming goodies

It's official: Amazon has rebranded its video game-focused Twitch Prime service, which will now be known as Prime Gaming going forward.

The rebrand will bring the company's video game offering into line with most of the other services included with an Amazon Prime membership, such as Prime Video and Prime Reading (for the moment, Amazon Music remains the sole exception).

Although the service's name and branding have been updated, Amazon has moved to assure users that Prime Gaming will continue to offer the same free goodies as Twitch Prime before it.

"Prime Gaming continues to include a free Twitch channel subscription, tons of free loot in your favourite games, 5+ free PC games every month, and more with your Amazon Prime membership," explains the updated Prime Gaming website.

While the content offered by Prime Gaming remains identical, it should now be even more streamlined – it's presumed that new users will no longer be required to first create a separate Twitch account and then link it to their Prime membership to access the service's freebies.

In order to access everything that Prime Gaming has to offer, simply click on the sign up link below to start your 30-day free trial.