Three just can't stop cutting the price of its best Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL deals

We'll be honest, based on how recently the Google Pixel 4 made its main stage debut, we weren't sure if we would see it come down in price over the Black Friday period. And yet, here we are, with two massive data plans cut in price almost a week before Black Friday officially kicks in.

These two offers - one on the Pixel 4 and the other the Google Pixel 4 XL - come straight from Three Mobile. The real sell of both of these contracts is the data cap, providing a massive 100GB of data each.

That much data allows you to scroll the internet for around 1200 hours, stream 20,000 songs online or watch an impressive 200 hours of SD video. And yet, despite that high data cap, these contracts aren't all that expensive.

After a recent price drop, you only end up paying £35 a month for the Google Pixel 4 and an increased £40 a month for the Pixel 4 XL, slotting both of these offers into the top few for both handsets.

Big data Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL deals:

Google Pixel 4 XL | Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £40pm

Upgrading to the 4 XL model will be a costly affair but this deal still lands on the more affordable side, dropping 100GB of data at a price under £50 a month. And like the offer above, you don't even need to pay that much upfront to get it.

View Deal

Is the Google Pixel 4 any good?

The Google Pixel 4 offers a number of innovative features and major upgrades. It's the first phone to fully implement motion sense features, allowing you to use the phone with gestures.

The processor has seen a major improvement, finally bringing the Pixel range up to competitive standards of RAM. The OLED screen has seen major improvements, now capable of 90 HZ and offering ambient EQ technology to adjust the screen to your environment.

