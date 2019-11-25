This sub-£30/pm Samsung Galaxy S10 deal is the best we've seen for Black Friday...so far

The Samsung Galaxy S10 has been something of a sleeping giant so far this Black Friday. Yes, there are some retailers on Amazon that have managed to get the handset down to less than £600, but Samsung S10 deals on contract have been something of a bland menu thus far.

Our dream Black Friday 2019 Samsung S10 deal would cost less than £30 per month and include unlimited calls and texts with over 10GB of data. Ideally, it should be on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network - and if there's a cheeky little discount code to make the upfront cost a bit cheaper than all the better.

Enter Affordable Mobiles and its S10 tariff that ticks every single one of those boxes. With 24 glorious gigabytes of data to play with every month and yet monthly bills of only £29, this is a cracker of a deal. And because TechRadar has arranged an exclusive £30 voucher code with the retailer, the upfront spend comes down to £105 - just enter TRBF30 when you get to the checkout.

Below you can read more about this early contender for best Samsung Galaxy S10 deal of Black Friday 2019 and a bit more chat about why we rate this handset so highly. Or you can scroll right to the bottom for some alternative offers on the S10.

See how this deal ranks in our list of best Black Friday phone deals

This ace Samsung Galaxy S10 deal is now even better

Samsung Galaxy S10 at Affordable Mobiles | EE | £135 £105 upfront (with code TRBF30) | 24GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29 a month

Thanks to our EXCLUSIVE voucher code, the total two year cost of this S10) deal comes down to a really impressive £801. That's not entirely peerless, but certainly can't be matched if you want to be on EE and have so much data to Netflix binge and Spotify stream with away from Wi-Fi.



Need extra data with your Samsung Galaxy S10 deal?

Samsung Galaxy S10 from Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £35pm

Normally we would recommend one of Three's unlimited plans if you were going for big data, but this 100GB offer feels impossible to say no to. Costing £35 a month with not a huge amount upfront, this offers you a tonne of data and a total cost over 24 months under £900.

Why go for the Samsung Galaxy S10?

Fitting perfectly between Samsung's affordable S10e and its mammoth S10 Plus and Note 10 devices, this phone is the perfect middle ground. You're getting a high-quality screen, in-screen fingerprint scanner and a powerful battery/processor combo. A quick glance at our best smartphone guide shows we currently rank it as the joint best phone in the world.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S10 review here