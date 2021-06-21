This smart home gadget stopped my fears after leaving the house – and now it's in the Prime Day sale

Some of the best Prime Day deals this year are on smart plugs, which are an affordable and simple way to start your smart home journey. They connect to existing power outlets in your home and ensure you can switch any appliances connected to it on and off, even when you’re not at home.

To me, however, a smart plug is more than just a way to automate my home - I’ve been using the TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip KP303 in my bedroom for some time and it’s helped end my worry over forgetting to turn my hair straighteners off before I leave the house. No matter where I am, I can use the Kasa app on my smartphone to switch the smart plug off It’s currently in the Prime Day sale and can be picked up for its lowest price ever - $23.99 from $29.99 at Amazon.

Today's best smart plug deals on Prime Day

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip KP303: $29.99 $23.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this power strip that features three smart plug sockets on one device, along with two always-on USB ports. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant so you can use your voice to switch the sockets on or off. View Deal

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug HS103P3: $24.68 $18.99 at Amazon

If you’d rather separate smart plugs, this bundle of three of TP-Link’s most compact smart plugs has been discounted by 24%. Just like the smart power strip above, the smart plugs work with Alexa and Google Assistant, and allow you to set schedules for the plugs to automatically switch on or off. View Deal

TP-Link Kasa Smart Outdoor Smart Plug KP400: $24.99 $18.99 at Amazon

Weather-resistant and IP64 rated, this TP-Link smart plug is ideal for use outside and has also been discounted by 24%. It has two outlets and long-range Wi-Fi, so you shouldn’t have any issues with flaky internet access. Don’t miss out on this brilliant saving. View Deal

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug KP200: $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon

This TP-Link in-wall socket replaces your existing power outlet with a smart version, rather than requiring the smart plug to be connected to it. It’s been discounted by a third, making it great value for money but you will need a professional to install it.

Most of these deals are only available in the US, however you can pick up one of the smart plugs on offer in the UK - although it's not part of the Prime Day sales.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip KP303: £29.99 £21.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £8 off the cost of this smart powerstrip in the UK, taking it down to its lowest price ever. It's a Limited Time deal rather than part of the Prime Day sale, but it's still worth snapping up as it offers three smart plug sockets and two USB ports on the one device. It also integrates with Alexa and Google Assistant so you can use your voice to control the sockets. View Deal

For many of us, not being able to remember if we locked the door, closed the windows, or set the alarm after we’ve left the house is a regular occurrence. It’s not just because we’ weren’t concentrating either - according to a study published in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin the human brain can blur intention and action, particularly if it's a mundane task we do regularly, leaving us unable to actually remember performing the action.

With me, it was leaving my hair straighteners plugged in before leaving the house. In a pre-pandemic world, I would style my hair every day before work – but by the time I arrived at the train station – a 20-minute walk away, I was usually unable to recall whether I’d turned them off or not. One day, the anxiety over whether I was going to cause a house fire by leaving the straighteners on was so intense, that I had to ask a retired family member to check for me.

However, using a smart plug with my straighteners has ensured I can check my smartphone at any point to see whether I remembered to turn my straighteners off, and if not, correct it immediately. The reason I prefer TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip KP303 over a singular smart plug is that it also ensures I can have the same peace of mind with a curling iron and other electrical appliances in my bedroom.

