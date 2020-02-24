This Samsung Galaxy S20 deal is one of the cheapest yet...with a big drop in data

We're big fans of the Samsung Galaxy S20 but there is just one problem...it is not cheap. That's why we've been keeping our eyes out for the perfect affordable offer on the handset and finally, we got one.

Coming from iD Mobile, a retailer which specialises in more affordable contracts, this deal comes in at just £39.99 a month. Where most sub-£40 a month S20 contracts come packed with a huge amount of upfront costs, this one is surprisingly low.

With the code ID2999, you only end up paying £70 upfront. But of course, at a price far below its competition, why is this tariff so cheap? There's two noticeable issue we can see. First is the data cap at 5GB, you will be slightly limited on your usage.

Second, despite this being the 5G edition of the S20, iD Mobile is yet to launch its 5G network. This means you won't actually be able to use the 5G while you're in the contract (or until iD Mobile launches its 5G connectivity).

If you're interested in the device but know you'll need more data or want to be on a 5G network, check out our Samsung Galaxy S20 deals guide to see all of the deals currently available to pre-order.

Mobile phone deals: see all of the best offers in one place

This cheap Samsung Galaxy S20 deal in full:

Samsung Galaxy S20: at iD Mobile | £70 upfront (with code ID2999) | 5GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £39.99 per month

While most Samsung Galaxy S20 deals are well in excess of £40 a month, this offer slips just under at a total monthly cost of £39.99. And on top of that, with the code ID2999, you're only actually paying £70 upfront. The only real downside is that this deal offers a lot less data than most other S20 deals.

View Deal

What is the Samsung Galaxy S20 like?

The cheapest of the three new devices but easily the one most people will go for. Like its two bigger brothers, the S20 comes with 5G compatibility and a 120Hz display meaning smooth transitions between different apps and activities. It has the smallest display at 6.2-inches but holds the same Quad-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display. Internally, there's a triple camera set-up, offering a telephoto 64MP camera and a wide angle and Ultra Wide, plus a 4000mAh battery and 12GB RAM.



Read our full Samsung Galaxy S20 review