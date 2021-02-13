This retailer just launched multiple market-leading Samsung S21 Plus deals

As one of the brand's newest handsets, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus comes with a pretty massive price tag. Luckily, the retailer Chitter Chatter has just brought the price of the device down...by a lot!

Whether you prefer to buy your phones SIM-free or through a contract, Chitter Chatter has reduced the price on both options. However, their SIM-free offer is the one that's really impressive.

Despite coming out last month, you can currently get £150 off the price of the S21 Plus, paying just £799. That's the kind of price we wouldn't expect to see until Black Friday comes around!

And if you prefer a contract, the retailer has brought prices down on Three, Vodafone and EE with a collection of different data and price points. We've listed all of these discounted Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus deals below.

These Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus deals in full:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: at Chitter Chatter SIM-free | £949 £799

This handset has only been on the market for a month and it is already seeing a £150 price drop! This is the kind of discount we would normally expect to appear a year or more on from a release. We would be shocked to see anything step in with a lower price anytime soon.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: at Chitter Chatter | EE | FREE upfront | unlimited data, minutes and texts | £58pm

Unfortunately, EE has been impervious to this price drop, but while this offer is much more expensive than the rest of the options here, this deal will be perfect for a lot of people. It's on EE - the UK's fastest network - it has no upfront costs and, most importantly, it offers a completely unlimited data, calls and texts plan - perfect for those who intensively use apps on the go.

What is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus like?

As with the other new devices, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is mostly an incremental upgrade over the S20 Plus, but with a few key improvements. However, despite these upgrades, the S21 Plus does adopt a more affordable RRP than its predecessor.

The most noticeable upgrade comes in the use of Samsung's new Exynos 2100 processor - an update that has been heavily advertised by Samsung. This new processor puts Samsung in direct competition with Apple's latest A14 Bionic chip.

This will not only mean better general performance on your phone but also better battery maintenance, camera performance, and display performance. Alongside the introduction of this new processor, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus uses a larger battery at 4800mAh, a more up to date camera with improved camera AI and video quality, and has better security through Samsung's Knox programme.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review