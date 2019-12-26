This mega market-leading Google Pixel 4 deal comes with a brill Boxing Day pressie

Didn't get the present you wanted on Christmas Day? Hoping for a smart home assistant or, even more ambitious, a 2019 flagship smartphone? Well one of the best mobile phone deals in the Boxing Day sales has got you covered on both fronts.

Mobiles.co.uk has come through with a ridiculously good Google Pixel 4 deal that is even better than what we saw on Black Friday last month. And the star on this Christmas tree? It comes with a Google Home Hub completely free!

With a monthly price of just £23 a month, the emphasis really is on cheap here, with the two year cost somehow coming below the RRP of this phone.

Need further convincing? Not only are you getting all of the benefits of EE - the UK's fastest 4G network - but with 4GB of data to use each month, you don't even have to suffer with meagre amounts. We're not really sure how this mobile phone deal could be any better!

Boxing Day 2019's market-leading Google Pixel 4 deal

Is the Google Pixel 4 any good?

The Google Pixel 4 offers a number of innovative features and major upgrades. It's the first phone to fully implement motion sense features, allowing you to use the phone with gestures.

The processor has gotten a major upgrade, finally bringing the Pixel range up to competitive standards of RAM, and the OLED screen has seen major improvements, now capable of 90HZ refresh rates and offering ambient EQ technology that lets you adjust the screen to your environment.

