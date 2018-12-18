This Huawei Mate 20 Pro deal on EE is simply the best in the UK right now

With all of the popularity around Samsung and Apple it can be easy to forget about some of the other amazing devices around right now, especially the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. The device was one of the best handsets to come out of 2018 and this is the absolute best value deal you can get on it right now.

Considering the amount of features jam-packed into this device we would have expected to have to pay a lot more here. For just £43 a month you can get this 45GB of data contract on EE. And the best part...there is absolutely nothing to pay upfront.

If this sounds like the deal for you then you can see the offer in full below, or if it isn't quite what you were looking for check out our best Huawei Mate 20 Pro deals page to find the right one for you.

This big data Mate 20 Pro deal in full:

Huawei Mate 20 Pro from Affordable Mobiles | EE | FREE upfront | 45GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £43pm

This is the best value deal on the Mate 20 Pro right now - and on the UK's fastest 4G network, too. Not only do you not have to pay anything upfront and very little monthly, but you also get an absolutely massive 45GB of data. That should be more than plenty for most people and will allow for hours of streaming and general internet use on that rapid EE signal.

View Deal

What's so good about the Mate 20 Pro?

Huawei's most recent flagship is one of the best devices out right now. Top of the line specs, three high-spec cameras and world first features including reverse charging and in screen finger print scanners all make this device stand out. You can believe us when we say you will not run out of interesting things to do with this device.

Read our review on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro

There is only one downside...the price. And although this deal does actually drop that slightly it is still on the more costly side. If this is the one thing putting you off, you could always consider a Huawei P20 Pro deal instead. A similar device but with cheaper tariffs available.