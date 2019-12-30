This ace £29 a month Samsung S10 deal also gets you a free Galaxy Watch Active

Didn't get that new Android smartphone you were hoping for over Christmas? Then the January sales might just be the time to treat yourself. And thanks to a new Samsung S10 deal, now's a very good time to strike.

This offer comes in part from phone retailer Mobiles.co.uk and part from Samsung itself. The former has - until midday on Tuesday - reduced the price of its best 9GB data tariff on EE, bringing the upfront cost down to £25 while the bills sit satisfyingly below the £30-mark.

But running concurrently is a promotion from Samsung whereby you can claim a free Samsung Galaxy Watch Active smartwatch when you pick up an S10 deal from selected retailers. That's a freebie with an RRP of around £200, so not some old tat left at the bottom of Samsung's Christmas stocking!

Keep reading for more information on one of the best Samsung S10 deals around and on how to claim that free smartwatch. And it doesn't stop there, as Mobiles.co.uk also has some other attractive tariffs that we've listed below, too.

These superb Samsung Galaxy S10 deal in full:

Samsung Galaxy S10: at Mobiles.co.uk | £120 £25 upfront | 24GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm

Here it is, our favourite of the current crop of Samsung Galaxy S10 deals. The monthly bills are set at £29 and the upfront spend is a very tasty £25. While it isn't quite as cheap as what you can get below, the data cap is a pretty tempting inclusionView Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10: at Mobiles.co.uk | £200 £110 upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm

This is one of the cheapest S10 deals we've seen since the handset launched. Pay just over £100 upfront and you land yourself with bills of just £23 each month. The overall cost of this deal works out at just £13 more than buying a SIM-free S10(!), meaning you're effectively paying 50p a month for a 4GB data SIM.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10: at Mobiles.co.uk | £50 FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £31pm

Finally, the biggest data package of the three. Here, you're getting 30GB of data at a price only slightly higher than the above deal. There's nothing to pay upfront and then your monthly bills come in at just £31.View Deal

How to claim your free Samsung Galaxy Watch Active:

All you have to do is purchase a Samsung Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus deal before January 29. After that, go to this link and claim your new free watch. It can take up to 45 days for your Samsung Galaxy Watch Active to arrive so don't worry too much if you don't see it straight away.

What makes the Samsung Galaxy S10 so good?

Fitting perfectly between Samsung's affordable S10e and its mammoth S10 Plus and Note 10 devices, this phone is the ideal middle ground. You're getting a high-quality screen, in-screen fingerprint scanner and a powerful battery/processor combo. A quick glance at our best smartphone guide shows we currently rank it as the joint best phone in the world.

