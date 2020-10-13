These two Alcatel bargains are flat out the cheapest Amazon Prime Day phone deals

Forget flagship phones when hunting for Prime Day deals. While the likes of Samsung, Apple and Google can try and lure you in with fancy specs, stylish designs and amazing camera performance, the prices they charge are enough to leave your wallet quivering.

At the complete opposite end of the spectrum, some phones are all about getting you the lowest price possible. Alcatel, a brand known for its budget phones, has taken this a step further, beating out all of the competition to offer the cheapest phones in this year's Amazon Prime Day sales.

With discounts of up to 30%, Alcatel can score you a phone for as low as £34.99. Granted, this isn't a phone to compete with most other devices out there, but it is astonishingly cheap, making it a great spare phone, or a device for those with no interest in fancy specs.

Granted, this isn't a high-spec phone by any means, but it will cost you less than going out for a slap-up lunch, a year of Disney Plus, or a lot less than most mobile phone deals. Despite its price, it still comes with a camera, a decent display (albeit with some chunky bezels), enough power to get through all of the basic tasks and – the most exciting part if you're a music fan – a headphone jack!

Alcatel 1C 2019: at Amazon | SIM-free | £49.99 £34.99 | 30% saving

The Alcatel 1C is an incredibly cheap phone. After the saving Amazon Prime Day is offering, you pay just £34.99. While it doesn't offer anything mind-blowing, it is highly capable for its price. It can access all the main apps you'll need, like Google, YouTube, Gmail and Facebook, has a capable camera, a decent battery life and enough processing power to get you through most activities.

Alcatel 1: at Amazon | SIM-free | £66.34 £49.99 | 29% saving

Alcatel has a second cheap phone for Amazon Prime Day – the Alcatel 1. This costs slightly more than the 1C at £49.99, but it does offer improvements in the camera and processor. However, if price is your overriding consideration, the 1C above will perform almost identically, and save you a bit more cash.

