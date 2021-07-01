These OnePlus 8 Pro deals save you £300 and come with a free pair of headphones

When it comes to the OnePlus handsets, the best deals often come directly from the brand itself. This latest offer is no exception, slashing costs and throwing in freebies if you go direct.

On OnePlus 8 Pro deals - both the 128GB and 256GB storage models - you can currently save £300. That's a gigantic discount and results in one of the best mobile phone deals on the market right now.

That leaves you paying just £499 for the 128GB model and, for the more powerful 256GB option, £599. While that alone would make for a fantastic offer, there is an extra part.

On both of these handsets, you can also choose a free gift - a Google Stadia Premiere Edition or a pair of OnePlus Buds Z headphones. These gifts are available across all of OnePlus' handsets and a few other handsets are also discounted.

The OnePlus Nord, for example, is down to £329 (£50 off) and the OnePlus 8T is down to £449 (£100 off). However, the OnePlus 8 Pro handsets outweigh all of these thanks to the size of the discount they've received.

OnePlus 8 Pro 128GB | SIM-free | £799 £499 + free gift

The cheaper of the two options, go for the 128GB storage version of the OnePlus 8 Pro and you'll only pay £499. That's a fantastic price, saving you a colossal £300 on this impressive handset. On top of the pricing, OnePlus will also throw in a free Google Stadia Premiere Edition or a free pair of OnePlus Buds Z.

OnePlus 8 Pro 256GB | SIM-free | £899 £599 + free gift

Want more storage and power? For an additional £100 you can jump up to the 256GB version of the OnePlus 8 Pro. This will cost you £599 - also a fantastic price for a handset like this. Like the option above, you will also get the choice of free gifts - earbuds or a Google Stadia Premiere Edition.

Is the OnePlus 8 Pro a good handset?

Despite its age, the OnePlus 8 Pro remains a fantastic handset and for this lower cost, one of the best value options on the market right now.

The OnePlus 8 Pro provides a sizeable upgrade on OnePlus' phones of last year. Yes, it is the most expensive phone from the brand yet but with a major boost to the camera, 5G features and more, it is clear to see why.

One of the most noticeable features here is the display. The display is a 6.78-inch 'Fluid Display', offering both 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support and QHD resolution - in other words, its fantastic.

Read our full OnePlus 8 Pro review to find out more