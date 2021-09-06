These discounted Samsung S21 deals come with free Galaxy Buds Pro and a Smart Tag

Across all three Samsung Galaxy S21 handsets, you can currently get your hands on a free pair of earbuds and a smart tracker, resulting in a total of £248 in free tech gifts with your purchase.

Whether you're looking to go all in on the pricey but fantastic Galaxy S21 Ultra or go for the more affordable Samsung S21, you will pick up a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro and a Galaxy SmartTag.

While this promotion is available from the majority of retailers, for both the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus, Amazon looks like the best place to go right now.

With the cheaper Galaxy S21 you'll effectively get a free storage upgrade, getting the 256GB model for less than the 128GB option. As for the Galaxy S21 Plus, you'll save £230 with a discounted price of just £769.

Unfortunately there are no discounts available for the Samsung S21 Ultra but the two free gifts mean it is still one of the best times to buy it.

Samsung Galaxy S21 deals: free gifts and price cuts

Samsung Galaxy S21 256GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | £729 + free Galaxy Buds Pro + Smart Tag

The cheapest of the three handsets, right now you can get the 256GB of storage version of the Galaxy S21 cheaper than the normal price of the 128GB version. On top of that reduced price, you'll also get a pair of Galaxy Buds Pro and a Smart Tag thrown in completely free.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 256GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | £999 £769 + free Galaxy Buds Pro + Smart Tag

Out of the three devices, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus stands out as the best value option right now. That's because the price has come all the way down to just £769 - a saving of £230. That's on top of the free pair of headphones and Smart Tag, making this one of the best offers we've ever seen on the Galaxy S21 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 128GB: at Samsung | SIM-free | £1149 + free Galaxy Buds Pro + Smart Tag

Sadly there are no price cuts or free storage boosts going for the Galaxy S21 Ultra right now. With that in mind, if you want to get your hands on the free Buds Pro and Smart Tag, heading directly to Samsung will be your best choice. It has the best trade-in scheme and a host of exclusive colours.

How to claim your headphones and Smart Tag:

Unfortunately, your free gifts don't come automatically bundled with your smartphone but the good news is that it is very easy to claim.

Simply head to this link and submit a claim within 60 days of when you bought your device. Samsung will then let you know if your claim has been approved and if it has, you will receive your free tech within 45 days.