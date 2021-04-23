These cheap Oppo A74 and Samsung Galaxy A52 deals start at just £17 a month

If you're been on the search for cheap phone contracts, a recent promotion from the retailer Affordable Mobiles could be a great place to look, offering discounts on three brilliant budget Android devices.

These three handsets are the Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung Galaxy A42 and the Oppo A74. All three handsets are 5G-enabled and offer specs way above what you're paying.

Out of the three, the Samsung Galaxy A52 is going to stand out. Yes, it is the most expensive of the three but it's also the most powerful. You can get it for just £23 a month and £39 upfront, scoring you 5GB of data on EE - the UK's fastest network.

For something more affordable but still from Samsung, you can get the Samsung Galaxy A42. This is a toned-down version of the A52 device but brings your costs to just £29 upfront and £16 a month for 6GB of data.

Finally, the cheapest of the three - the Oppo A74. It's from a lesser-known brand but Oppo makes some excellent budget handsets. At £16 a month with no upfront costs and 6GB of Vodafone data, this is a fantastic offer for a 5G handset.

These budget phone deals in full:

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G: at Affordable Mobiles | Vodafone | £29 upfront | 6GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £16 per month

A cheaper alternative to the above, the Samsung Galaxy A42 takes all of the best features of the A52 and condenses the price down. With this contract, you're paying just £16 a month and £29 upfront for 6GBB of data. It's 5G-enabled, features a large 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display, a quad lens camera, a Snapdragon 750G processor and more specs that should cost a lot more than this!View Deal

Who is Affordable Mobiles?

Affordable Mobiles is a UK phone retailer with a good record. In fact, on TrustPilot, it has received 4.5 stars from 16,000+ reviews.

It frequently has some of the cheapest prices on the market, especially when it comes to EE phone contracts and offers deals on all four of the main networks - EE, Three, Vodafone and O2.

Affordable Mobiles also has next day delivery carried out by DPD, offers price match requests and plenty of other great features.