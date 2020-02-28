These cheap gaming laptop deals offer big savings on the Acer Nitro 5

Cheap gaming laptop deals are an excellent way to save on usually expensive rigs, but you can save even more with these Acer Nitro sales. The Acer Nitro 5 has long been held as the pinnacle of cheap PC gaming, whether you're on the go or looking for a less expensive home setup. Offering powerful specs in a sleek shell and not asking the world in cash for it, cheap gaming laptop deal hunters have always found solace in Acer's stylish red and black range.

This weekend, however, you can save even more with the latest Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop deals. While these sales have been a little quiet in recent weeks, we're seeing savings returning to this fantastic line of computers, bringing cheap gaming laptops back to the masses.

Prices start off at $599 in the US (though this $619 deal offers amazing value as well), and £649 in the UK. You're picking up a cheap gaming laptop deal, sure, but that doesn't mean you'll be shying away from the latest releases. These configurations are well suited to a range of today's titles, with powerful SSD storage and high-performance processors and GPUs at the helm.

Cheap gaming laptops worth running rarely come at less of an expense than this, so if you're in the market for a new rig you'll want to check out these particular deals while they last. If you're looking for more choice, check out our roundup of the best gaming laptop sales this week.

Acer Nitro gaming laptop deals in the US

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $849.99 $619.99 at Best Buy

This Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop has come down from $850 to just a hair over $600 this week at Best Buy. $619 is a fantastic price for a 512GB SSD machine, especially with a Ryzen 7 processor and 8GB RAM. You're also getting Radeon RX 560X graphics under the hood as well.

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $729.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Yes, this Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop deal is slightly cheaper than the one above it, but if you're keen on halving your SSD and dropping down to GTX 1050 graphics you can compromise for a 9th generation i5 processor. That said, we'd still spring the extra $20 for the specs on offer above unless you're up against a strict $600 budget.

Acer Nitro 5 17.3-inch gaming laptop | $879 $749.99 at Best Buy

The 9th generation i5 processor, 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM and GTX 1650 graphics will all shine brightly on this 17.3-inch display, and you're still keeping that slimline Acer Nitro gaming laptop feel as well. The big screen treatment comes with big storage in this Acer Nitro gaming laptop deal, well worth the extra $150 if you want to maximize your experience.

Acer Nitro 7 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,199 $899.99 at Best Buy

The Acer Nitro 7 marks a step up from the 5 model but still keeps that cheap gaming laptop price tag the range is known for. This is a gorgeous computer to say the least - with a minute footprint sitting at just 19.9mm thick and weighing in at just 2.2kg with a sleek aluminum shell. This particular configuration will send you home with a powerful hexacore 9th generation i7 processor, a whopping 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD and GTX 1650 graphics.

Cheap Acer Nitro gaming laptop deals in the UK

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop | £848 £649.97 at Laptops Direct

This cheap Acer Nitro gaming laptop deal offers the best of both speed and storage worlds for a great price this week. You're getting a roomy 1TB hard drive paired with a zippy 256GB SSD to keep everything running smoothly, and 8GB of RAM helps out in that arena as well. That's all under the control of an AMD Ryzen 7 processor with Radeon RX 560X graphics.



Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop | Acer Nitro gaming mouse | £899 £749.97 at Box

£749 is a fantastic price on a cheap gaming laptop with a 512GB SSD and the rest of the specs to pull it off. You're saving £150 on this big-storage device, offering a 9th generation i5 processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and 4GB of GTX 1650 graphics on top. You'll also find a similar Asus ROG Strix with the same specs and a 120Hz refresh display available for £799 from AO.

