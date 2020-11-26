These Black Friday Lego Technic deals make owning a Porsche almost affordable

It's here - the dark discount day has finally arrived, and it's brought with it plenty of Black Friday Lego deals for us to look at. In particular, we've found loads of prices cut in the Lego Technic range.

The Lego Technic sets don't always use traditional Lego bricks, instead using beams and grids as much. They often come with battery-powered motors or moving parts, but as a result they can often be really pricey - that's why Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday sales are really useful for fans.

Some of these Lego Black Friday deals are new for Thanksgiving or Black Friday; others were put live as part of various retailers' early Black Friday sales in the weeks leading up. They're all live now, but some are pretty popular, so you might need to act fast to snag them.

As well as this Black Friday Lego Technic deal round-up, we've listed all the best Lego Star Wars deals we can find, as well as an overall Black Friday Lego deals round-up where we list the best, and a Black Friday toy sale guide for more general gifts and sets.

Black Friday Lego Technic deals US

Lego Technic Land Rover: $199.99 $159.99 at Amazon (save $40)

Being a Land Rover fan isn't a status but a state of mind, at least according to a Land-Rover-owning buddy of mine. Well, if that's you, you can save $40 off the cost of this one to let everyone know.

Lego Technic Porsche 911: $149.99 $119.99 at Walmart (save $30)

There's $30 off this Lego-fied version of the famous Porsche 911. At this low price you're getting the car for a steal, seeing as how it'd cost you nearly 700x the price to buy the non-Lego version.

Lego Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R: $69.99 $55.99 at Target (save $14)

This sleek-looking motorcycle is available 20% off at Target, great for motor enthusiasts. It also comes with a little clamp for the back wheel so you can keep it upright.



Lego Technic Rough Terrain Crane: $299.99 $269.99 at Amazon (save $30)

This is the priciest Lego Technic set we're listing in this guide, though it's certainly not the most expensive out there. This kit comes with over 4,000 pieces and can be rebuilt into a Pile Driver if prefer.

Lego Technic Chevrolet Corvette ZR1: $49.99 $39.99 at Walmart (save $10)

If those other deals are a little pricey for you, then this Chevy Corvette will be a better gift - we actually prefer it to the Porsche, maybe because of its vibrant and distinctive orange color.View Deal

Lego Technic Catamaran: $49.99 $39.99 at Walmart (save $10)

While most Lego Technic sets are for cars or motor vehicles, watersports fans may prefer this Catamaran. It actually floats in water, which is another thing it has over most of the vehicles on this list.

Lego Technic Rescue Helicopter: $39.99 $31.99 at Amazon (save $8)

If it's rotors over wheels for you, then this rescue helicopter might beat out the other vehicles on this list for you. It even has a little rescue bed so you can airlift other minifigures out of... something. The Porsche wreck, maybe.

Lego Technic Getaway Truck: $19.99 $15.99 at Target (save $4)

While this getaway truck isn't necessarily based on an existing vehicle, it'll be great fun for kids recreating action. Just note, the Target description for this product is, at time of writing, describing the wrong product.

Lego Technic Mini CLAAS XERION: $12.99 $10.39 at Amazon (save $2.60)

We've chosen this deal not because it saves you loads of money, but because it's on a smaller set that's good as a stocking filler or as a more affordable gift. It's on a small Claas tractor, which turns into a harvester.

Black Friday Lego Technic deals UK

Lego Technic Lamborghini Sian: £349.99 £239.99 at Smyths (save £110)

This is a startlingly good deal from Smyths (which is matched by Amazon here), cutting over £100 off the price of this otherwise-expensive Lego set. It has nearly 4,000 pieces so it's a big build, and motorheads will love the attention to detail it presents.

Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron: £349.99 £239.99 at Smyths (save £110)

This is another Lego Technic sports car with a huge discount (and another one matched by Amazon here). This one is on the luxury blue Bugatti Chiron, and the set has 3,599 pieces including some moving parts. Do you buy this or the Lamborghini? Maybe both.



Lego Technic Land Rover: £159.99 £125.79 at Amazon (save £24)

Lego Technic Liebherr Excavator: £399.99 £287.99 at Amazon (save £112)

What was once one of the most expensive Lego sets is now... still one of the most expensive Lego sets, but by less than before. The Liebherr Excavator is huge, with thousands of parts, including plenty of moving ones.

Lego Technic Porsche 911: £139.99 £111.99 at Smyths (save £28)

There's nearly £30 off this Lego-fied version of the famous Porsche 911. At this low price you're getting the car for a steal, seeing as how it'd cost you nearly 700x the price to buy the non-Lego version.

Lego Technic Fast and Furious Dom's Dodge Charger: £89.99 £68.89 at Amazon (save £21)

This car based on Dom's Dodge Charger (played by Vin Diesel - the character, not the car) and as a Technic set it's more complicated than standard Lego. It has internals and a design accurate to the car from the movies (well, as accurate as a Lego version can be), designed for hardcore fans.

Lego Technic Concrete Mixer: £89.99 £64.99 at Smyths (save £24)

There's a sizeable saving on this Concrete mixer at Smyths, and while the set contains about 1,000 pieces, it ends up making a pretty big model.

Lego Technic Chevrolet Corvette ZR1: £39.99 £29.99 at Smyths (save £10)

If those other deals are a little pricey for you, then this Chevy Corvette will be a better gift - we actually prefer it to the Porsche, maybe because of its vibrant and distinctive orange color.View Deal

Lego Technic Rescue Helicopter: £25 £18.75 at The Entertainer (save £6.25)

If it's rotors over wheels for you, then this rescue helicopter might beat out the other vehicles on this list for you. It even has a little rescue bed so you can airlift other minifigures out of... something. The Porsche wreck, maybe.

Not in the US or UK? Check out some Lego Technic prices below:

