These are the five best mobile phone deals we've seen so far this Black Friday

Yes, we know, we know...Black Friday is still technically a couple of days away but every year the money saving event gets longer and we've quickly become inundated with a sparkling collection of top mobile phone deals to choose from.

In fact, we started seeing Black Friday phone deals kicking in way back at the start of the month, which has given us plenty of time to weed out the unworthy and promote the strong.

Now, with just a couple of days until the aforementioned Friday officially kicks in, we've managed to narrow down the choices to an impeccable top five. A market-leading iPhone 11 with an exclusive code? We got you. Sub-£100 SIM-free phones? You bet. We've even tracked down the best SIM only deal...ever.

You can find our final selection down below, with a host of options for every need. But if you find these offers lacking what you were looking for, hold out for this weekend where we will be promoting the best Black Friday phone deals and Black Friday iPhone deals.

1. iPhone 11 deal - exclusively unbeatable

2. Google Pixel 4 deals - Price cuts upon price cuts

3. Huawei P30 Pro - a price drop hard to say no to

Huawei P30 Pro: at Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33pm

Yes, it's Three and its 100GB of data deals again, but they really are leading the market right now. This one has been around since way before Black Friday and just still hasn't been beaten! You're paying £33 a month to get yourself a whopping 100GB of data each and every month - not bad at all!View Deal

4. SIM only deal - Three tops the market with ease

Three: SIM only | 12 months | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 a month

What can we say...Three's done it again. Knocking its prices even further down, it has taken the position of best SIM only deal for the second Black Friday in a row. Whether or not something will come along and beat this is yet to be determined but what we do know is, this is the best SIM only deal available right now.View Deal

Three: SIM only| 24 months | Unlimited data, calls, and texts | £10 a month for the first six, then £20 a month

Getting unlimited data for just £10 is a rare sight and one that only Three has managed to achieve so far. Of course, those bills only last for six months and then you'll have to pay £20 a month for the last 18, which is still one of the best prices around. The only issue is that it lasts for 24 months. Too long? Try the offer above.View Deal

5. SIM-free mobile phones - GiffGaff bargain

Moto G7 Play: at Giffgaff | SIM-free | £129 £99

The Motorola G phones are some of the most reliable affordable phones around, so the fact one is now under £100 is pretty hard to believe. If you need a decent smartphone with features that are reaching above its price tag, this is certainly one to consider. Head to the GiffGaff website to see discounts on the iPhone XR, Huawei P30 and moreView Deal