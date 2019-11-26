These are the five best mobile phone deals we've seen so far this Black Friday

Yes, we know, we know...Black Friday is still technically a couple of days away but every year the money saving event gets longer and we've quickly become inundated with a sparkling collection of top mobile phone deals to choose from.
In fact, we started seeing Black Friday phone deals kicking in way back at the start of the month, which has given us plenty of time to weed out the unworthy and promote the strong.
Now, with just a couple of days until the aforementioned Friday officially kicks in, we've managed to narrow down the choices to an impeccable top five. A market-leading iPhone 11 with an exclusive code? We got you. Sub-£100 SIM-free phones? You bet. We've even tracked down the best SIM only deal...ever.
You can find our final selection down below, with a host of options for every need. But if you find these offers lacking what you were looking for, hold out for this weekend where we will be promoting the best Black Friday phone deals and Black Friday iPhone deals.
1. iPhone 11 deal - exclusively unbeatable
iPhone 11: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone |
£89 £64 upfront (with code TRIPH11) | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33pm
This feels like the best iPhone 11 deal we've seen since launch by a long way. The monthly costs are low, the upfront costs are (exclusively) low and the data cap is exceptional - what else could you want from your phone contract?
View Deal
2. Google Pixel 4 deals - Price cuts upon price cuts
Google Pixel 4 : at Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £35pm
Offering a whopping lump of 100GB of data for just £35 a month, Three has one of the best Google Pixel 4 deals we've seen since the phone launched. And, on top of that cost the upfront spend is tiny, just needing £29. Still too expensive? Try the offer below instead.
View Deal
EXCLUSIVE Google Pixel 3a: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | FREE upfront with code TRPIX3A | 2GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £20 per month + £20 cashback
If your grand plan this Black Friday is to spend as little as possible on an ace 2019 handset, then your search may well end here. Free upfront (thanks to our code), monthly bills of only £20 and Mobiles will even give you £20 back! Superb value this.
View Deal
3. Huawei P30 Pro - a price drop hard to say no to
Huawei P30 Pro: at Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33pm
Yes, it's Three and its 100GB of data deals again, but they really are leading the market right now. This one has been around since way before Black Friday and just still hasn't been beaten! You're paying £33 a month to get yourself a whopping 100GB of data each and every month - not bad at all!View Deal
4. SIM only deal - Three tops the market with ease
Three: SIM only | 12 months | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 a month
What can we say...Three's done it again. Knocking its prices even further down, it has taken the position of best SIM only deal for the second Black Friday in a row. Whether or not something will come along and beat this is yet to be determined but what we do know is, this is the best SIM only deal available right now.View Deal
Three: SIM only| 24 months | Unlimited data, calls, and texts | £10 a month for the first six, then £20 a month
Getting unlimited data for just £10 is a rare sight and one that only Three has managed to achieve so far. Of course, those bills only last for six months and then you'll have to pay £20 a month for the last 18, which is still one of the best prices around. The only issue is that it lasts for 24 months. Too long? Try the offer above.View Deal
5. SIM-free mobile phones - GiffGaff bargain
Moto G7 Play: at Giffgaff | SIM-free |
£129 £99
The Motorola G phones are some of the most reliable affordable phones around, so the fact one is now under £100 is pretty hard to believe. If you need a decent smartphone with features that are reaching above its price tag, this is certainly one to consider. Head to the GiffGaff website to see discounts on the iPhone XR, Huawei P30 and moreView Deal
