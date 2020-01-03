These ace Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus deals come with a free smartwatch

You've spent the entirety of Christmas treating family and friends to some big gifts and expensive gestures and now, it's time to treat yourself. As we enter the new decade, why not make this the year you invest in a smartwatch?

And if that's a jump you've understandably refused to make due to the pretty high prices, you may well have your head turned by the chance to get one for free. Thanks to a recent promotion, Samsung is currently casually throwing a free Samsung Galaxy Watch active in when you buy a Samsung Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus from a range of retailers.

Considering the excellent prices floating around right now, that free watch is just a nice addition to two already excellent phones. However, we feel like two deals stand above the rest, both from Three and both packing a huge amount of data.

You can see these two deals below or head over to our Samsung Galaxy S10 deals and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deals guides to see all of your options for this freebie.

Samsung Galaxy S10 deals + free Galaxy Watch:

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deals + free Galaxy Watch:

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus: at Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £40pm

No matter how much data you want, we feel like this is the best S10 Plus deal on the market. Not only is it not that expensive, it also provides an insane 100GB of data to get you through each and every month.View Deal

How to claim your free Samsung Galaxy Watch Active:

All you have to do is purchase a Samsung Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus deal before January 29. After that, go to this link and claim your new free watch. It can take up to 45 days for your Samsung Galaxy Watch Active to arrive so don't worry too much if you don't see it straight away.

What other retailers are offering the watch?

What are the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus like?

Samsung Galaxy S10:



The S10 is an excellent smartphone. Fitting perfectly between Samsung's affordable S10e and its mammoth S10 Plus and Note 10 devices, this phone is the ideal middle ground. You're getting a high-quality screen, in-screen fingerprint scanner and a powerful battery/processor combo.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S10 review here



Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus:



Samsung's greatest 2019 handset, the S10 Plus is about as good as phones come right now - it's gone straight to the top of our best smartphone chart. The S10 Plus has a beautiful infinity-O display, in-screen fingerprint scanner, strong battery life and a powerful processor. But obviously with all of these features comes a big price, which is where these affordable offers come into play.

Read our review on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

