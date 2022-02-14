The super-versatile Instant Pot is back to its lowest-ever price for today only

Amazon has slashed 30% off the price of the Instant Pot Duo Nova multi-cooker, reducing it from £99.99 to £69.99 for today only – that’s the best price we’ve ever seen for this 5.7-litre capacity cooking appliance. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Instant Pot deals in your region.)

The best Instant Pots are extremely versatile kitchen appliances that offer a multitude of cooking methods in one device, so you don’t have to clutter your countertops with an array of gadgets. However, they can be a costly purchase, so a good Instant Pot deal is always welcome.

The Instant Pot Duo Nova builds on the brand’s entry-level Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 multi-cooker, with an easy-close lid that automatically seals when pressure cooking and a cooking progress indicator, so you always know which stage your meal is at. Instant says the 5.7-litre capacity is enough for four portions.

Instant Pot Duo Nova 5.7 litre: £99.99 £69.95 at Amazon

Save £30 - Amazon has knocked 30% off the price of this Instant Pot, which can steam, saute and reheat as well pressure cook and slow cook. This is the same record -ow price the multi-cooker dropped to on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . However, this discount is only available today, February 14, so we suggest you snap it up fast.

The Instant Pot Duo Nova is also available in a 7.6-litre version, however this isn’t currently discounted, and will set you back £119.99 . On test, we found the pressure-cooking feature produced succulent and tender meat within 60 minutes – far quicker than using traditional methods. The quick-release feature to reduce the pressure in the Instant Pot impressed us, as it ensured very little noise or steam was emitted.

If you want to make cooking as simple as possible, there are 13 presets that can make preparing dishes such as soups, stews and chillies and even porridge a breeze, although these can be customised if you want to tweak cooking times or temperatures to suit your tastes.

