The Photography Show 2020: everything you need to know about the cameras festival

THE ESSENTIALS Dates: Saturday 14 March – Tuesday 17 March 2020 Opening times: 10am – 5pm (every day) Location: Hall 5, NEC, Birmingham NEC, UK Tickets: Available online or on the day

The Photography Show 2020 is returning to Birmingham, UK from 14-17 March 2020 and is shaping up to be the biggest one yet. Alongside its twin event, The Video Show, you can expect a huge festival of all things photographic, including inspiring talks, masterclass lessons, and all the latest kit from the world's biggest photo and video brands. Fancy popping along? Here's everything you need to know about the show in one handy place.

Whether you're a beginner who's just starting their photographic journey or a seasoned videographer, The Photography Show and The Video Show will have something for you. Alongside all of the latest photography releases from the likes of Canon, Nikon and Sony, there'll be a stacked line-up of high profile speakers and inspiring, educational sessions.

This year is shaping up to be a real cracker – here are all the highlights to look out for:

The latest kit from the biggest brands

This year is shaping up to be even bigger than 2019 for major camera launches, and The Photography Show is a great place to see the latest announcements in one place.

Looking for a new camera? Canon, Nikon, Panasonic, Sony, Fujifilm and Olympus will all be exhibiting at the show, which means you'll be able to play with all the latest models to see which one's for you. We'll update this page when we have a list of all of the specific models each brand will be showing off.

It's not just cameras that'll be in the spotlight either. With the likes of Sigma, Samyang, Manfrotto, Profoto and Zeiss also confirmed to be exhibiting at The Photography Show, you'll also be able to check out all the latest accessories, from lenses to bags and lights.

Pearls of photographic wisdom

The Photography Show and The Video Show's legendary educational talks are headlined by the Super Stage – and there'll be some big names imparting their wisdom this year.

The award-winning photographer and entrepreneur Chase Jarvis, who founded CreativeLive, will be first up on Saturday 14 March, followed by some fascinating insights into documentary photography from Susan Meiselas, who has been an esteemed member of Magnum Photos since 1976.

If high-speed cinematography is your thing, then you won't want to miss Gavin Free, founder of YouTube channel The Slo Mo Guys, at the show on Sunday 15 March. He'll be talking us through the tech and processes behind creating a channel that's been viewed more than 1.9 billion times, as well as the making of films like Hot Fuzz and Dredd.

And that's not all – with further talks from music photographer Ross Halfin, self portrait artist Juno Calypso, and fine art photographer Brooke Shaden over the four days, it's shaping up to be something of a vintage year on the Super Stage.

Best in masterclass

The Super Stage is just the start of The Photography Show's educational sessions – across the four days there will be an incredible 270 talks, demos and masterclasses.

These have been split into beginner and pro Masterclasses, for both photography and video. Among the beginner photo sessions are classes on 'Getting started editing photos' and 'Settings and exposure de-mystified', while pros can get stuck into subjects from 'Making money in photography' and 'Creating the perfect online portfolio'.

Looking to level up your video shooting knowledge instead? There are equivalent Masterclasses for you too, from 'Video editing for beginners' to 'Elevating your work with great audio'.

Whatever your experience, there'll be expert advice from professionals who know how to explain everything from image processing to pro-level marketing.

What's new for 2020?

The Photography Show and The Video Show will be introducing several exciting new stages and live scenes this year.

If you're a fan of film photography you'll want to head to the new Analogue Showcase, while action and video shooters will be well-served by the new Shutter Street Stage.

Further possibilities for spectacular shots will be found at the Drone Zone x Action Arena, which will feature stunt bikers, parkour and drone demos. Fancy learning how to tell stories using video instead? Head to The Studio, a new place for talks and advice aimed at aspiring content creators.

When and where is The Photography Show?

Both The Photography Show and The Video Show will be taking place at Hall 5 in Birmingham's NEC between Saturday 14 – Tuesday 17 March 2020. The opening times will be 10am – 5pm on each of those days.

The NEC is just a five minute walk from Birmingham International Station, which itself is ten minutes from Birmingham New Street. If you're coming by car, the NEC has its own car parks, which will cost £12 per day when booked in advance (or £16 on the day).

How do I buy tickets to The Photography Show?

You can buy tickets to The Photography Show and The Video Show right now by heading here. Both single and multi-day tickets are available, and you can also snap up extra like Masterclass sessions on the same page.

Free passes for Tuesday 17 March are available for students who are studying a photography or video qualification, while professionals who make the majority of their income from either field can also apply for a free pass here.