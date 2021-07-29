The Note 21 is cancelled but Samsung S21 Ultra deals are the perfect alternative

Samsung's Galaxy Note series has always stood out as the brand's most unique option. Standing tall and wide and wielding the S pen stylus, it was perfect for creatives and those who liked bigger phones. But, this year, the latest Note is a no-show.

Samsung has now officially announced that the Note 21 has been canceled and instead replaced by the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold in early August, so what can those who were planning on investing in the latest Note do? Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra instead.

Yes, they are two different models entirely, and yet, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is practically a Note device. It's big, powerful, similarly priced, and most importantly, it's the only non-Note Samsung device that can connect to the S pen (although you have to buy it separately).

All of this means that the Galaxy S21 Ultra is pretty much a Note device in everything but name, and considering Samsung S21 Ultra deals have been steadily falling in price, it's a great time to buy it with both contracts and SIM-free deals looking more affordable than ever.

The best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deals:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: at Amazon | SIM-free | £1149 £925 | 19% saving

SIM-free prices have fallen a lot on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, and now, you can get it for just £925 if you go through Amazon. That's a massive £224 off and the lowest we've seen the device fall so far. Plus, this is dispatched directly from Amazon, not a 3rd party retailer.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: at Mobile Phones Direct | Three | £39.99 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £49pm

Currently, this is the best overall phone contract for the Samsung S21 Ultra. It's on the Three network and supplies 100GB of data. That's going to be plenty for the majority of people, offering hours of streaming, social media, and general use of your phone. This all comes in at just £49 a month and £39.99 upfront.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | £99.99 upfront | 250GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £47pm

If you know, you'll need more data, that's what on offer with the Three deal above, this O2 option could be a better way to go. It boosts your data cap all the way up to 250GB and only costs £99.99 upfront and £47 a month. That isn't much more expensive than above despite the more than double the data package.

View Deal

What's the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra like?

If money is no object, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra would be an absolute no-brainer for those needing a new smartphone. Showing off with an exceptional list of premium-feel features left, right, and centre, the Ultra is certainly weighing in as one of the most powerful Android handsets on the market right now.

With a gorgeous, curved 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, the Samsung S21 Ultra takes the S20 Series' 120Hz refresh rate and adds the upgrade of benefitting from Quad HD+ resolutions in perfect tandem. The screen is both beautifully detailed and gloriously smooth, then making even the simple task of scrolling and opening apps pleasantly responsive and fluid.

On the back, the specs are equally as exciting, with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra playing host to a four-camera array. This includes the 108MP sensor, two telephoto cameras, and the headline-leading 100x zoom, as well as a 40MP front camera for those all-important selfies.

To top it off, the S21 Ultra is the first of any S Series to get S pen compatibility. Note, though, you'll have to buy this extra bit of tech separately.

Of course, that's a lot of specs to be weighed down by. Partnering a beefy 5000mAh battery cell and the supreme Exynos 2100 processor, though, the S21 Ultra takes it all in its stride.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review