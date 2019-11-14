The list of Huawei P30 Pro deals with free gifts is never-ending thanks to Black Friday

As Black Friday approaches, we've seen the usual price cuts, data boosts and free case offers that become rife around this time. But one specific (and rather brilliant) phone has seen some special treatment that is well worth talking about.

The Huawei P30 Pro has, since its release, been one of our favourite devices and this Black Friday the promotions on it have been nothing but impressive, especially for those wanting a freebie.

Fancy a free Nintendo Switch with your P30 Pro? You can. How about a pair of wireless headphones? Sure. Even a free 4K Toshiba TV? Why not. And yet, while all of these free gifts are available on the P30 Pro, prices are looking pretty impressive across the board.

We've listed our favourite Huawei P30 Pro deals with free gifts below. Or if you're looking for a slightly different kind of promotion, check out our guide to the best Black Friday phone deals to see what else is available right now.

Not the right offer for you? Consult our best mobile phone deals guide

Huawei P30 Pro deal + free gifts

Huawei P30 Pro from EE | 10GB data | £50 upfront | £59 a month + Free Nintendo Switch or 4K TV

The same superfast EE speeds as above, affordable pricing and most importantly - your choice of either a free 4K TV or a Nintendo Switch. This is an offer dripping with value and probably our favourite freebie deal yet this Black Friday.

View Deal

Huawei P30 Pro from Virgin Mobile | 36 month contract | 50GB data | £50 upfront | £51 £40 a month + Free Nintendo Switch

This offer from Virgin Mobile is very similar to the above deal from EE but with a few key differences. Firstly, it's a whole lot cheaper and has more data but unfortunately, that is where the positives end. Virgin's offer requires a 36 month commitment, only offers the Switch (no TV) and doesn't offer up the same superfast 4G speeds as EE.

View Deal

How good is the Huawei P30 Pro?

The Huawei P30 Pro has won praise for being one of the most innovative devices out there, with a lot of that aimed at its camera. Sporting an incredible 50x zoom camera, smart AI camera features and an overall impeccable quality, nothing can quite match it.

Backing up the camera is a high quality inifinity display screen, tonnes of power and a massive battery. In other words the Huawei P30 Pro is here battling for the spot of the world's best smartphone – with a few reservations.

Read TechRadar's Huawei P30 Pro review here

Read more: