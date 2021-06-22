The best Prime Day home security camera deals that made me wish I'd waited

There are still stacks of the best Prime Day deals to be had, and when I saw the substantial savings on some of the best home security cameras, it made me wish I'd waited to build my home security camera system.

The EufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit has been discounted from $219.99 to $149.99 – its lowest price ever – and in the UK it's also been reduced from £229.99 to £149.99. If I'd waited until now to grab a home security camera kit, I'd have saved myself $350 / £400 by opting for the EufyCam 2C 2-camera kit over my current Arlo Pro 3 set-up.

Home security cameras are a great way to check in on your property when you're not there. If the camera detects motion in its field of view, it will send a notification to your smartphone. You can log in and view a live real feed from the camera using the app at any time too – a feature I often use if strange noises disturb my sleep so I can drift back off safe in the knowledge intruders aren't trying to access my home.

There are other stand-out deals we've spotted in the Prime Day deals. The Blink Mini – a compact indoor camera – has also been reduced to its lowest ever price of $19.99, while in the UK it's priced at £21.99. You can also pick up the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight, which combines a home security camera with a powerful 3,000 lumens floodlight - the equivalent to 200w for just $179.99 ($239.99) in the US and £169.49 in UK, down from £259.99.

Today's best home security camera deals on Prime Day in the US

EufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit: $219.99 $149.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for Eufy’s full HD home security camera kit, which can identify if a person was the source of motion, or something else such as a pet. On top of that, the battery lasts up to 180 days, so snap up this deal immediately.

Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Amazon has reduced the Blink Mini security camera on sale for a record-low price of $19.99. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight: $239.88 $179 at Amazon

Arlo’s outdoor security camera and floodlight in one is back to its lowest price ever. The camera, which can be used with a rechargeable battery or on mains-power, has a 160-degree field of view and records footage at a 2K resolution.

Arlo Essential XL Spotlight Camera: $149.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked $20 off the cost of Arlo's most affordable weatherproof security camera. Unlike Arlo's other home security cameras, which require a smart hub, the Essential range connects directly to your home Wi-Fi network. It records footage in full HD and has a built-in spotlight to ensure video captured during the day and at night is in color. It's not the lowest price we've ever seen – it has dropped to $121.36 before, but this still great value.

Blink Indoor Security Camera: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked $30 off the Blink indoor security cameras, bringing it down to a record-low price of $49.99. The one camera kit works with Amazon Alexa and comes with two-way audio and infrared night vision so you can check on your home day or night.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

The Blink outdoor security camera has also been discounted to its lowest price ever. The weatherproof security camera is battery-powered and will set you back just $59.99 right now. It features two-way audio and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

EufyCam 2C add-on camera: $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

If you’ve already purchased the EufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit (above) but want to expand your home security system, these add-on cameras have a third off right now, making them a deal worth snapping up. View Deal

Today's best home security camera deals on Prime Day in the UK

EufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit: £229.99 £149.99 at Amazon

Blink Mini security camera: £34.99 £21.99 at Amazon

Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight: £259.99 £169.49 at Amazon

Eufy SoloCam E20: £99.99 £69.99 at Amazon

Blink Indoor Security Camera: £79.99 £44.99 at Amazon

In the UK, Amazon has slashed £35 off the cost of the Blink Indoor home security camera. Unlike the Blink Mini, this camera Is powered by batteries so you can place it anywhere. It records footage in full HD and works with Alexa.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: £99.99 £54.99 at Amazon

The weatherproof Blink Outdoor security camera has dropped to its lowest price ever, with a £45 discount. It offers many of the same great features as the Blink Indoor including full HD video and two-way audio, but the camera can be used outside as well as indoors.

Arlo Pro 3 2 camera kit: £549.99 £299.99 at Amazon

The Arlo Pro 3 is a battery-operated home security camera kit that’s weatherproof and records at 2K. The camera also features a built-in spotlight so footage is in color both during the day and at night. This two-camera kit has been discounted by 36%

Arlo Pro 3 3 camera kit: £749.99 £449.99 at Amazon

Many of the best smart home security cameras out there, including the Arlo cameras mentioned above, require a monthly subscription if you want to go back and review the footage after it's been recorded and stored - prices start from $3 / £2.50 per month.

However, all of the Eufy cameras above come with free local storage, removing the need for the reoccurring cost of an online storage service, which is why these deals really are too good to miss.

