The best Huawei P30 Pro deal is finally back in stock - get it before it goes again

For anyone who's been waiting around for the perfect Huawei P30 Pro deal to appear, you can now end your search. Recently, the best contract we've seen for a while on this phone completely sold out but fortunately, it has finally returned.

Coming straight from Three Mobile, you can score yourself a whopping 100GB of data on the Huawei P30 Pro for a price of just £34 a month. That combination of pricing and data earns this contract the position of our favourite offer on this phone.

This contract will be ideal for anyone who finds themselves slightly attached to their apps - Netflix and YouTube especially. With that 100GB of data you're able to stream 20,000 songs online or watch 200 hours of online video in standard definition - in other words, it will easily suffice most people needs!

Even with Black Friday now just around the corner, we can't really see any P30 Pro offer competing with this. But, if you're willing to wait and take a risk, a Black Friday phone deal might come along to beat this.

Huawei P30 Pro deals: Three's 100GB in full

How good is the Huawei P30 Pro?

Before the ban took place, the Huawei P30 Pro was receiving praise as one of the most innovative devices out there, with a lot of that praise aimed at its camera. Sporting an incredible 50x zoom camera, smart AI camera features and an overall impeccable quality, nothing can quite match it.

Backing up the camera is a high quality inifinity display screen, tonnes of power and a massive battery. In other words the Huawei P30 Pro is here battling for the spot of the world's best smartphone – with a few reservations.

Read TechRadar's Huawei P30 Pro review here

