The best Google Pixel 4 deals ever just got even better with a free Google Home Hub

If Mobiles.co.uk was a family member this Christmas, it would be the mum that somehow completely outdoes what everyone else gets for presents. Dad got you socks? Mobiles has got you market-leading Google Pixel 4 deals and a tech freebie - show-boating much!

When the retailer came along this week with the awesome offer of Google Pixel 4 deals with monthly bills from £23 and contracts less than the price of the phone SIM-free, that was more than enough to win us over this holiday season. But now, it has gone a step further, tacking on a FREE Google Home Hub with all of these bargain offers.

Of course there is just one issue with this promotion...do you keep the free gift for yourself or wrap it up as a present for a loved one? Our vote is...keep it - you deserve it!

But if you're more kind-hearted than we clearly are when it comes to gifts, then you will have plenty of time to wrap it up as a gift, Mobiles.co.uk is offering pre-Christmas delivery up until Monday, 23 December that includes the Home Hub, too.

These market-leading Google Pixel 4 deals:

Google Pixel 4 from Mobiles.co.uk | EE | FREE upfront | 24GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29 per month+ free Google Home Hub

The pricing above is unbeatable but it could be better in two areas - data and upfront costs. This Google Pixel 4 deal completely removes the upfront spend and gets you a data upgrade to 24GB. If you're not fussed about getting the cheapest price possible, this could be the better option.

Is the Google Pixel 4 any good?

The Google Pixel 4 offers a number of innovative features and major upgrades. It's the first phone to fully implement motion sense features, allowing you to use the phone with gestures.

The processor has gotten a major upgrade, finally bringing the Pixel range up to competitive standards of RAM, and the OLED screen has seen major improvements, now capable of 90HZ refresh rates and offering ambient EQ technology that lets you adjust the screen to your environment.

