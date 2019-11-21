The best Black Friday Huawei Mate 20 Pro deal offers low pricing and loads of data

With all of the focus squarely pointed at Huawei's latest ventures - the P30 and P30 Pro - it is easy to forget about another of Huawei's major successes, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. But just in time for Black Friday, we're here to remind you of its excellence with a standout offer.

It starts with the data cap. Offering up a massive 100GB each and every month, this deal gives you the power to stream 20,000 songs, watch 200 hours of SD streams or even spend 50 days browsing the internet, making your data cap more of a challenge than a worry.

And while you would expect one of Huawei's top devices with an absolute boat load of data to be expensive, you can actually get it for just £26 a month and £19 upfront, making it an absolute steal overall.

You can see this big data Huawei phone deal down below in full or if you're not entirely convinced, take a scan through our guide to the best Black Friday phone deals to see what else is available right now.

This Huawei Mate 20 Pro deal in full:

Huawei Mate 20 Pro from Three | £19 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26 per month

It might not have the same fame as the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are currently experiencing but the Mate 20 Pro is still one of the best Huawei devices out there, while sporting a much lower price. For just £26 a month you can score yourself a hefty 100GB of data - not bad at all!

What's so great about the Huawei Mate 20 Pro?

The Mate 20 Pro was a handset ahead of its time. Despite coming out exactly a year ago, the phone shows off a 4200mAh battery, a OLED 6.39-inch display and a HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor, all specs we would expect in the top handsets of 2019!

To top all of that off, the Mate 20 Pro keeps up with its 2019 brethren through its triple camera set-up, IP68 rating, reverse charging and in-screen fingerprint scanner.

