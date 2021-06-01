Tesco Mobile is offering huge discounts on iPhone 11, SE and Samsung S20 FE deals

In its latest promotion, Tesco Mobile has launched a host of cheap phone contracts, spanning both Apple and Samsung. And with some of the cheapest prices around on top handsets, this is a sale not to miss.

The standout offer is on iPhone 11 deals, offering up the smartphone for just £24.99 a month. While that price is just for 1GB of data, it is easily one of the cheapest prices out there and you can easily boost the data.

For those who are more interested in Samsung, you can get the Galaxy S20 FE starting at just £19.99 a month, plus you can upgrade to unlimited data at a price of only £30.99 a month.

There are also big discounts on cheap Samsung phone deals and the iPhone SE for those on a tighter budget. While all of these are low price tariffs, they will all tie you in for 36 months unless you pay slightly more.

* While the prices shown below are mostly for 1GB of data, you can adjust the amount of data, calls and texts you have for an increased cost.

These Tesco Mobile phone deals in full:

iPhone 11: at Tesco Mobile | 36 month contract FREE upfront | 1GB data | 5000 minutes and texts | £24.99pm

The iPhone 11 remains one of Apple's best handsets and with this deal it is actually very affordable. You only pay £24.99 a month and nothing upfront. While you do only get 1GB of data at that price, you can easily boost to a higher cap for a small increase in your monthly bills.

iPhone SE: at Tesco Mobile | 36 month contract FREE upfront | 1GB data | 5000 minutes and texts | £17.49pm

Apple's one and only budget device, the iPhone SE is going to be the obvious choice for a lot of people. With this offer you get the device with 1GB of data for just £17.49 a month. Normally a price that low could require £100+ on the upfront cost. If 1GB of data is too low for you, additional data boosts don't cost too much either.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: at Tesco Mobile | 36 month contract FREE upfront | 1GB data | 5000 minutes and texts | £19.99pm

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has fallen rapidly in price since its launch and now Tesco is offering it up for just £19.99 a month. That price gets you just 1GB of data on the 4G version of the handset. However, Tesco is also offering unlimited data on the same device for just £30.99 a month instead.

Samsung Galaxy A12: at Tesco Mobile | 36 month contract | FREE upfront | 1GB data | 5000 minutes and texts | £9.99pm

For those on a tight budget right now, this Samsung Galaxy A12 deal will be a great option. It only costs £9.99 a month making it a much cheaper alternative to the above contracts. Like the above choices, this is for 1GB of data but you can easily upgrade for a small boost in your costs.

How does a 36 month contract work?

Tesco Mobile is often able to offer some of the cheapest mobile phone deals around, but this is mainly due to its 36 month contracts. At its base, this is just exactly what it sounds like - a three year plan.

But, while some might find a 36 month contract to be a bit heavy on commitment, for others it will be perfect. You'll get the same cheap bills for three years and when your contract ends, you can upgrade, go somewhere else for your phone or keep the phone and just pay for your data allowance which will only cost you a few quid a month.