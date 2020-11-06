Tenet is finally coming to home video, after a disappointing box office run

Christopher Nolan's Tenet is finally hitting home video in December, following an okay but not world-beating run in theaters. The film will release on physical media and digital on December 15, according to Deadline, which seems to be referring specifically about the US. We'd be surprised if the film didn't release globally before the end of the year, though.

Tenet is releasing on 4K Blu-ray for $44.95 (about £34.23 / AU$61.85), Blu-ray for $35.99 (about £27.41 / AU$49.52) and DVD for $28.89 (about £21.98 / AU$39.75). It'll feature an hour-long featurette about the making of the film.

Tenet has made just under $350 million at the worldwide box office, which is far lower than previous Nolan films like Interstellar ($696.3 million), Dunkirk ($526.9 million) and Inception ($836.8 million). It's not the film's fault – Tenet released during a worldwide pandemic, with some North American venues remaining closed throughout its theatrical run.

Following Tenet's release, pretty much the entire schedule of 2020 movies evacuated to next year.

Still, it's a treat that people get to enjoy the movie in time for the holidays from the safety of their homes. Tenet is best described as a sci-fi version of a James Bond movie – John David Washington stars as 'The Protagonist', who's recruited by a mysterious organization to stop a Russian warlord called Andrei Sator (Kenneth Branagh) from destroying the universe. Robert Pattinson co-stars as The Protagonist's dapper ally and best buddy.

To say any more would spoil its secrets.

It's not Nolan's best movie

Tenet isn't Nolan's best film – it's genuinely too confusing in its plotting for that to be the case. It's well worth watching, though, if just for some of its visually ambitious set pieces, and to read theories about some of its twists on the internet afterwards. The official score, too by The Mandalorian composer Ludwig Göransson, is also stunning and a real tonal change from the work of Hans Zimmer.

Tenet was a shared cultural moment we missed out on this year, really, but now people can spend the entire holiday period complaining about it on Twitter.