Sky Q's first 4K Ultra HD football match will air this Saturday

Although Sky Q's Ultra HD programming isn't set to launch officially until the start of the Premier League on August 13, football fans are set to get a sneak peak at a match this Saturday.

The match in question will be Liverpool vs Barcelona and is taking place at Wembley Stadium this weekend.

Sky has been trialling the use of 4K broadcast technology internally for some time now, but this match will be the first time consumers are able to view the stream in all its glory.

Simple setup

If you haven't yet got ready for this then here's our guide on how to set up your Sky Q Silver box for Ultra HD.

You'll be able to access the match through a new 'Ultra HD' tab which will be found in the service's updated 'Featured' section, or through the Red Button Sky Sports News app.

Alternatively if you start watching the match in normal HD Sky has confirmed to TechRadar that a prompt will appear on screen allowing you to switch to Ultra HD.

Disappointingly the service will not be shown in HDR, but this isn't exactly Sky's fault.

Despite HDR having a couple of competing standards already called HDR10 and Dolby Vision, the HDR broadcast standard was only finalised in July of this year and it's likely to be some time before it makes its way to broadcast.

Check out our full Sky Q review

Via Inside CI