Sci Fi HD coming to Virgin Media

Virgin Media has announced the arrival of Sci Fi HD for its cable platform, with the latest channel due to arrive on 13 April.

it's a case of another day, another HD channel announcement for a UK platform, following a raft of announcements by Virgin and Sky last week.

With the channel due to follow its American brother and rebrand as the horribly clumsy SyFy on the same date, Virgin Media customers can look forward to the likes of the V reimagining and, of course, Legend of the Seeker in HD.

6th sense

This is the sixth HD channel announced by Virgin Media this year, as the quality of the picture becomes increasingly important in the buying process for UK consumers who appear to be finally waking up to the fact that an HD Ready TV needs a high definition source.

Virgin Media's executive director of digital entertainment, Cindy Rose, said: "The Sci Fi channel is synonymous with the science fiction genre and premieres many high-profile, first-run series.

"We are excited to be bringing the channel's programmes to our customers in spectacular HD ahead of its rebrand as I know they will be introducing yet more fantastic shows in the coming months.

"We are continuing to add more HD channels to our growing line-up, all of which are all available to our XL TV customers for no extra monthly fee."

Early adopters

Laurence Dawkin-Jones, UK MD of Universal Networks International, added: "Sci Fi channel audience tend to be early adopters so they will love the opportunity to watch some of their favourite shows in fantastic high definition.

"The picture quality will really make the most of our new look channel and the fantastic raft of UK premiere shows we've got coming up."

Sci Fi HD is already available on Sky's satellite platform.