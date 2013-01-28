Japan throwing 4K on the field with 2014 World Cup broadcast

If only refs could see so clearly...

The supposed future of television was on display in full force at CES 2013, and though there seemed to be plenty of 4K television sets at the show, there was still no word on when 4K content would be made available.

Outside of Sony planning to distribute its own proprietary 4K media machine (complete with 10 films) alongside purchases of its 4K UHD TVs, there's been little discussion of where, when and how 4K television or movies will make it to consumers from manufacturers themselves.

That's what makes the latest declaration from the Japanese Internal Affairs and Communications (JIAC) so interesting.

Not only has the JIAC claimed it's prepping for 4K broadcasting, but that the agency is planning to do it by the summer of 2014.

Pitch perfect

According to an article in the Asahi Times, Japan is going to broadcast the 2014 World Cup in 4K using its own communications satellites instead of broadcast satellites.

While there aren't any details as to how many of the World Cup matches Japan will broadcast, just the knowledge that such a feat is possible is impressive.

Of course, there are also little details about where (if at all) such a broadcast will be viewable outside of Japan, meaning even if you have a 4K television by next summer, you still might not be able to see the quadrennial event in the highest of high definition.

Not to mention the fact that most of the 4K UHD TVs, including Sony's KD-84X9005, will cost tens of thousands of dollars at the onset.

Then again, if you're a true futebol fan, and your country is about to make the final, you might be blinded by pride enough to dismiss that hefty price of entry.

Via TechCrunch