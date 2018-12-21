Best Christmas movies and TV specials on Netflix

Welcome to TechRadar's ultimate guide to the best Christmas movies on Netflix, as well as all the brilliant TV specials worth watching.

Christmas, the time of year when it's always snowing, mulled wine is on tap, and all our problems are forgotten... okay, maybe it's not that simple, but at least you can live out that dream through TechRadar's best Christmas movies and TV shows on Netflix list. From 4K fireplaces and modern comedies to grainier classics, we've got everything you could need.

Don't worry, if you aren't yet full of Christmas cheer, this guide if sure to help amend that. We've trawled through the Netflix archives and found the best Christmas movies and TV shows on Netflix – completely updated to make sure there are no turkeys in the list.

We have also added in the TV specials that are the creme of the Christmas crop – including A Very Murray Christmas starring Bill Murray, obviously.