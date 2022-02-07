Super Bowl 2022: start time, date, channel, who's playing, where it is and more

Audio player loading…

The NFL's main event is less than a week away, so while Burrow recovers from his sacks and Matthew Stafford warms up that arm it's time to chill the beverages and get prepped to watch Super Bowl 2022.

Below we're rounding up everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVI, including start times, channels, and the two teams eyeing up the Lombardi right here.

Discover the best Super Bowl TV deals (US only)

What time is Super Bowl 2022?

The Super Bowl LVI kickoff time is 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT / 11.30pm GMT on Sunday, February 13. Viewers in mainland Europe will have a slightly later night, with the Super Bowl 2022 kick off time landing at 12.30am CET on Monday, February 14 - how romantic!

If you're tuning in from Australia, it's time to start getting those vacation days in order. It's a 10.30am AEDT start time on the Monday Down Under, which means you're saved a light night but might have to catch up on your work emails another time.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Icon Sportswire)

Super Bowl LVI channel and networks across the world

Free Super Bowl LVI channels US: Watch on NBC / Peacock TV or stream on SlingTV or FuboTV - both currently offering free trials) UK: Live coverage on BBC One or stream through BBC iPlayer for free and without commercials Australia: Live on Channel 7 and the 7Plus app If you're tuning into your home broadcast from abroad, you may need to use a VPN to navigate geo-blocking. We'd recommend ExpressVPN, especially considering there's a 30-day money back guarantee available right now.

It's NBC's turn to host Super Bowl coverage in 2022, with Telemundo providing Spanish language coverage for the first time in the US this year. NBC's broadcast will be hosted by Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, and Michele Tafoya and will also be available in other regions via NFL Game Pass.

However, there are plenty of football fans across the world and we're seeing that ever-growing reach of the NFL expanding even further in 2022 - and not all of us can squeeze under the bright LEDs of SoFi.

You'll find a roundup of local Super Bowl channels around the world just below, with every play up for grabs.

United Kingdom: BBC One and iPlayer / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports NFL

BBC One and iPlayer / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports NFL Australia: Channel 7 and 7Plus / ESPN

Channel 7 and 7Plus / ESPN Mexico: Televisa / TV Azteca / Fox Sports / ESPN

Televisa / TV Azteca / Fox Sports / ESPN Brazil: ESPN

ESPN Canada: CTV / TSN / DAZN / RDS / Bell

CTV / TSN / DAZN / RDS / Bell Germany: DAZN / ProSieben / ProSieben Maxx

DAZN / ProSieben / ProSieben Maxx Spain: Telefonica (Movistar)

Telefonica (Movistar) France: BeIN Sport / L'Equipe

BeIN Sport / L'Equipe Netherlands: ESPN

ESPN Czech Republic: O2 Sport / Premier Sport

O2 Sport / Premier Sport Switzerland: DAZN / ProSieben

DAZN / ProSieben India: Fancode / Star

Fancode / Star New Zealand: ESPN / Spark Sport

For more information, check out our dedicated guide on how to live stream Super Bowl 2022.

(Image credit: Harry How/Getty Images)

Where is Super Bowl LVI?

Last year marked the first Super Bowl played on home turf... and this year we'll have the second.

2022's big game will take place at SoFi Stadium, with the LA Rams feeling the full support of a home crowd. Considering SoFi can seat up to 70,000 people, and expand to reach a capacity of 100,000 that's a considerable crowd.

The $5.5 billion stadium was completed in September 2020, offering up a modern open plan concourse set across a multi-use retail, business, and events space in the heart of the city. That's not the main attraction, though. SoFi is perhaps best known for its unique 120 year circular 4K display hanging in the center of the field. With both the front and rear of the display visible from all seats, it provides an excellent view of the game from wherever you find yourself.

Who's playing in Super Bowl in 2022?

Super Bowl LVI will come down to the Cincinnati Bengals and the LA Rams, now that Garoppolo and Mahomes are out of the picture. While the Rams are tipped as favorites, the Bengals have certainly come out the gate swinging. Perpetual underdogs without a single Super Bowl win under their belts, Cincinnati is looking to put itself on the NFL map this year.

The start of the season had the Bengals ranked at the bottom of the AFC North, but they had two weapons ready to let loose; Joe Burrow, who had his rookie season cut short last year with a knee injury, and Ja'Marr Chase, a fifth pick wide receiver. Both teammates played together at LSU and brought that chemistry all the way to the top of their division.

(Image credit: NFL)

To make the most of this match, though, the Bengals will need to step up to the Rams. While Cincinnati might have the underdog-lovers behind them, the Rams have the whole of SoFi stadium. Sean McVay's troupe has posted a 12-5 record this season, with the help of a career-high 41 touchdown record from quarterback Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp leading the league in receptions to boot.

While the Bengals are out for their first Super Bowl win ever, the Rams have just as much skin in this fight. Super Bowl LVI marks the first time the Rams have entered the big game as an LA team, having previously won in 1999 as the St Louis Rams.

Neither of these teams are Super Bowl veterans, but with incredible seasons behind them it's all to play for on February 13.

Super Bowl performers and halftime show 2022

We don't exactly have a headliner at the Super Bowl halftime show 2022, rather we have a who's who of hip-hop super stardom. Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar are all on the bill for this year's show, no doubt taking us on a whirlwind tour of some of the decade's best tracks. At 22 Billboard number one albums and 44 Grammys between them, this is a seriously packed lineup.

(Image credit: NFL)

So, providing Burrow doesn't drop it like it's hot, Stafford stays humble, and LA loses itself in some California love, this year's crazy games could culminate in one of the best halftime shows yet. We can expect this year's roster to take to the stage at around 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT.

How to get your home Super Bowl coverage from abroad

You've set the alarm, found your channel, and logged in for a live stream - only problem is, you're not sitting on your couch at home and you've been geo-blocked. If you're watching the Super Bowl from another country, you might find that regional restrictions mean you can't access your channels and shows like you would back home. However, there's a fix. Using a piece of software called a VPN, you can protect yourself online and make it appear as if you're in a completely different location. That means all you need to do to watch the Super Bowl from abroad is select a server in your home country and connect. Loads of VPN services offer this feature, but in all our testing, ExpressVPN has come out on top. Not only does it play nice with a range of services and devices, but you can try it 100% risk free for 30 days as well.

More sports coverage: