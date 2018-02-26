STK X2 offers up Samsung looks for a fraction of the price

The STK X2 is a low cost smartphone from the budget British manufacturer, offering a solid line up of specs and eye catching design.

At £250, the STK X2 is the firm's most expensive device its ever made, and features a 5.7-inch HD (1440 x 720) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio that's popular with the current crop of flagship phones.

Take a glance at the back of the phone, and the gentling sloping sides of the handset are reminiscent of the finish we saw on the Galaxy S7 - although the materials won't be quite as premium.

Under the hood you'll find an octacore MediaTek chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, Android 8 Oreo and a 3000mAh battery.

There isn't any NFC (so Android Pay is out of the question), but you do get a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and two rear facing cameras - the main snapper is 16MP while the secondary 0.3MP lens is there to capture depth information.

Pure Android and 24/7 support

STK hasn't messed around with Google's operating system, offering a pure version of the latest version - Android 8 Oreo.

This means the company should be able to turn round software updates quickly, ensuring the phone doesn't fall behind the latest security patches and features.

Something else STK offers is round-the-clock support via its pre-installed app. If you're having any sort of problem with the device you can fire up the STK Care app and start a live text conversation with a member of staff - any time of the day, 365 days of the year.