Spain vs Argentina live stream: how to watch Basketball World Cup 2019 Final online from anywhere

After two weeks of superb hoop-shooting action, the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup is finally upon us, with Spain taking on Argentina in the grand final. You can watch the match as it happens from anywhere by following our Spain vs Argentina live stream guide below.

Argentina eased past France 80-66 on Friday to advance while Spain battled to a 95-88 win over Australia to put them them once step away from being crowned world champions.

Basketball World Cup 2019 Final - where and when This Basketball World Cup 2019 final will be played out at the Wukesong Sport Arena in Beijing. It takes place today (Sunday, September 15) with tip-off set for 8pm local time - so that means an early start of 8am ET / 5am PT if you're watching from the US, 2pm CET in Spain and 10am AST in Argentina.

Today's showdown will bring to an end a long wait for big stage glory for one of the teams. It’s been seven years since Spain’s men’s basketball team last played for a global title (the 2012 London Olympic Games). For Argentina, it was 15 years ago in this very tournament. While Spain won their last appearance in a World Cup Final back in 2006, you have to go back to the inaugural event back in 1950 for Argentina's last taste of sweet gold medal success.

Argentina have confounded expectations throughout the tournament, revelling in their underdog status to see off the likes of Russia and Serbia during their unbeaten journey to today's final. Their dominate semi-final win over France saw another masterclass from ageless Shanghai Sharks veteran Luis Scola, with the 39-year-old notching up 28 points and 13 rebounds, earning him a “M-V-P” chant from his teammates in the dressing room following the match.

Argentina will need a similar showing from Scola today if they're to beat Spain. The South Americans once again go into today's game as the less-fancied team, but who would want to bet against them on the run that they're on?

Ranked number 2 in the world, unlike Argentina, Spain has a host of players familiar to watchers of the NBA. Phoenix Suns star Ricky Rubio and Toronto Raptors centre Marc Gasol have been their best players, with Gasol the star of the show in Spain's double overtime semi-final win over Australia, scoring 33 points on 11-of-19 shooting in 39 minutes.

Who will win today's showdown? You can follow our guide below to getting a Spain vs Argentina 2019 Basketball World Cup Final live stream from pretty much anywhere you happen to be.

How to live stream the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Final from outside your country

ESPN+ has the Basketball World Cup live stream coverage in the US and we'll talk you through your options in Australia, the UK and Canada below.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage online while out of the country, you'll soon discover that you can't due to geo-blocking. It's annoying but by using a VPN and simply changing the IP address of your laptop, mobile or TV streamer back to your own country, you can watch as if you were back at home.

How to live stream Spain vs Argentina in Australia for free

Fox Sports Australia have been showing all the basketball action from China down under, and will also be showing today's final. The Fox Sports package doesn't come cheap, BUT there is a two week FREE trial if you want to give it a try before you buy. Australians can also live stream the 2019 FIBA World Cup Final via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. The Foxtel Now and Kayo Sports apps means you can access this from your chosen device wherever you are (although you'll need a VPN if you're taking that abroad).

How to live stream the Basketball World Cup Final in the US

Streaming service ESPN+ has been hosting all the action of the 2019 Basketball World Cup for viewers in the US and will naturally be also showing today's grand finale. The service comes at a very reasonable $4.99 per month, which includes access on laptop, desktop, mobile app and TV streamer apps such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. And there's no commitment either, you can discontinue the service at any time and you of course get to watch all of its other great content, too. Click the link to head to sign up to ESPN+ or learn more about the service If you're outside the US but still want to watch that ESPN+ coverage, then there's the possibility of using a VPN to access it from abroad...further instructions below.

How to live stream Argentina vs Spain in Canada for free

If you haven't yet heard of streaming service DAZN (pronounced "Da Zone") then it's time to catch up - the Basketball World Cup is yet another major sporting event that it has added to its roster. It's been showing every single match live and is offering a one-month FREE TRIAL, followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. So if you've never used it before, you'll effectively be able to watch today's final for free with that trial. DAZN supports iOS and Android phones and tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV and a gaggle of Smart TVs.

How to stream the Basketball World Cup Final live in the UK