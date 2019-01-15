SoundMagic E11BT wireless headphones arrive with 20-hour battery life

SoundMagic’s popular E11 series of in-ear headphones have been brought up to date with the audio company announcing it's cut the cord to create the new wireless E11BTs.

The new headphones retain the shape and feel of the previous wired models, but with one crucial difference; the two earphones are now connected by a flexible neckband and connect wirelessly to your device via Bluetooth.

In fact, with 20-hour battery life, you could be in for some long listening sessions indeed, which means these headphones should be ideal for commuting and long haul flights if the stats bear up.

Connecting the earbuds to the neckband is a silver-coated copper cable, which SoundMagic claims is so designed for flexibility and durability.

Only in Europe

SoundMagic has also included an inline remote, with three buttons for volume control, track skipping, and play/pause. The inline remote also contains a microphone, so you can take calls without reaching into your pocket to answer your phone.

Packing the latest version of Bluetooth 5.0, the new E11BTs are able to stream higher-quality sound, as well as being able to connect over further distances - something that will please those looking for more flexibility from their headphones.

The E11BTs are available to purchase for £69.99 (around $90 / AU$125) however, right now it looks like they are only available to buy in Europe, with no word on when you will be able to buy them in other territories.