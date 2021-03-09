Sonos Roam vs Sonos Move: what's new with the latest Sonos speaker?

The Sonos Roam is the latest wireless speaker from the multi-room audio company, building on the success of the portable Sonos Move and adding some key features to make its newest device even better for listening to music on the go.

Unveiled on March 9, the Sonos Roam is available to preorder now, and will officially go on sale on April 20 – nearly two years after the Sonos Move came onto the scene.

There are lots of similarities between the two speakers: both offer Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, both can be used outside, and both come with Google Assistant and Alexa onboard. However, a combination of new Sonos Roam-specific features and a more rugged design means the latest speaker could take the crown from the Sonos Move as the best Bluetooth speaker of 2021, if it lives up to its promise.

While we haven’t tested the Sonos Roam for ourselves yet, a glance at its specs makes it clear that the company has avoided making too many trade-offs in its quest for ultimate portability.

We're big fans of the Sonos Move, and we’re hoping to be equally impressed by the Roam once we get our hands on it. For now, here’s how the two portable smart speakers compare based on their specs.

Sonos Roam vs Sonos Move: price and availability

The Sonos Roam will be available to buy on April 20, though it’s available to preorder now from the Sonos website for $169 / £159 / AU$279. That works out at around AU$220, though Australian pricing is still to be confirmed.

That makes it the cheapest Sonos speaker to date – though that’s by no means a low price for a portable speaker.

The Sonos Move launched in September 2019, and is far more expensive at $399 / £399 / AU$649. Again, that’s pricey for a portable speaker – but this isn’t your average Bluetooth boombox, making it difficult to place alongside any direct competition. Few portable speakers, even those with smart assistants built in, have as rich a feature set as the Sonos Move, so that higher price tag is more easily justified.

The Sonos Roam is also incredibly feature-rich, and if it can live up to its lofty specs we think its price will be justified, too.

The Sonos Roam (pictured) is the cheapest Sonos speaker so far. (Image credit: Sonos)

Sonos Roam vs Sonos Move: design

The Sonos Roam is much smaller than the Sonos Move, with a longer, thinner build than its comparatively squat predecessor.

It’s far lighter too, coming in at 0.95lbs / 0.43kg compared to the Move’s 6.6lbs / 2.9kg frame, making it easier to carry around or throw in your bag.

On the top of the Sonos Roam is a control panel with tactile buttons for adjusting your music playback, made from a rubberized material. The Roam comes with an IP67 water-and-dust-resistance rating, making it rugged enough to withstand the elements. In fact, Sonos says it can survive being three feet underwater for 30 minutes.

It also comes with concave end caps, which Sonos says increase the speakers drop-resistance and prevent accidental button presses.

You’ll also find the controls for the Sonos Move on the top of that speaker, and it too comes with waterproofing; the original Sonos Move is IP56-rated, which means it can withstand a coating of sand or dust, as well as a drop into a swimming pool, though it’s not as hardy as its successor.

Like the Sonos Move, the new Sonos Roam comes with a precision-drilled grille, though its triangular shape means you have a little more flexibility as to where you place it – you have the choice to position it horizontally for stability on uneven ground or vertically for a smaller footprint, with its triangular shape funneling sound upwards.

Like all Sonos products, the new Roam comes in matte black and white color options, and in spite of its rugged credentials it should still fit into any home with its minimalist look and sleek build .

The Sonos Move (pictured) is much bigger than the Sonos Roam. (Image credit: Sonos)

Sonos Roam vs Sonos Move: audio performance

As we haven’t tested the Sonos Roam for ourselves yet, we’ll have to go on the specs to compare the new speaker to the Sonos Move. Still, we’re impressed by what we’ve seen so far.

Inside the speaker are two class H amplifiers, with an high-efficiency motor that Sonos says “increases power and range”. There’s also a custom racetrack mid-woofer to ensure “faithful playback of mid-range frequencies” and maximized bass, and a tweeter to provide “crisp” high frequencies. In other words, we’re expecting a well-balanced soundstage with plenty of clarity in the trebles, smooth mids, and a powerful bass response.

For comparison, the Sonos Move contains two class D amplifiers, one mid-woofer, and a downward-firing tweeter – pretty similar, though we’re not expecting the Roam to be as room-filling as its larger sibling.

Saying that, we’re still expecting a powerful sound from the Sonos Roam thanks to some clever design choices surrounding the transducer, which has been integrated into the speaker’s housing.

For its part, the Sonos Move doesn’t sound like your average portable speaker. If you’re familiar with the Sonos range for the home, it sits somewhere between the Sonos One and the Play:5, not just in terms of volume, but also fidelity. The mid-range driver offers forceful and space-filling low end, even when competing with the acoustics of a wide open space, while there’s no drop-off in vocal clarity that can often occur with lesser portable speakers.

You can adjust both speakers’ EQ settings via the Sonos S2 app. Sonos is also reprising its Automatic Trueplay tuning technology for the Sonos Roam, which we first saw with the Sonos Move – though with one key difference. The feature allows the speaker to adjust its sound output based on its orientation, location, and content, and the Roam can do this over Bluetooth as well as Wi-Fi.

The specs certainly sound promising – and we’re hoping that the brand will continue to live up to its reputation for fantastic audio with the Sonos Roam, though we’ll have to wait until we get our hands on it to find out.

(Image credit: Sonos)

Sonos Roam vs Sonos Move: connectivity

Like the Sonos Move, the Sonos Roam is part of the wider multi-room audio ecosystem, which means you can pair it with other Sonos speakers, or pair two for stereo sound.

One new feature for the Sonos Roam is Sound Swap, which allows you to ‘throw’ the music from your Sonos Roam to the nearest Sonos speaker available, using ultrasonic frequencies to communicate with each other. All you have to do is hold down the play button on the top of the Roam.

Both Sonos Roam and the Sonos Move support both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, though this has been upgraded for the newer portable speaker. Instead of the somewhat outdated Bluetooth 4.2 offered by the Move, you’re getting Bluetooth 5, and it’s been bumped up to support Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac).

Automatic Switching between Bluetooth and Wi-Fi is another new trick for the Sonos Roam, with the speaker automatically connecting to your Wi-Fi network when in range, and re-pairing with your phone when you’re out and about.

Both speakers work with all manner of connected audio sources, online or stored on a local network. If you want to fire up a playlist on Spotify using Spotify Connect, that’s just as simple in-app as playing something you’ve ripped to a networked storage device yourself. Just fire up the Sonos app, and once set up and connected to the internet, all your sources appear over Wi-Fi.

Both also support the Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants, giving you the option as to which you want to use to set reminders, control smart home devices, access calendar and act as a voice-powered jukebox.

(Image credit: Sonos)

Sonos Roam vs Sonos Move: battery life

The claimed battery life of the Sonos Roam is 10 hours, which matches the Sonos Move.

The company also says that the Roam can last up to 10 days in sleep mode – it’ll automatically go into sleep mode when you stop playing music.

You can charge the Sonos Roam with any Qi-certified charging device, but if you want to keep it in the family, Sonos sells a dedicated wireless charger that features magnets to hold the speaker in place. You also get a USB-A to USB-C connector in the box, so you can use your own adapter.

The custom charger costs $49. That works out at around £35 / AU$60, though global pricing is still to be confirmed. You can also buy a dedicated charging base for the Sonos Move, which costs $79.99 / £79.99 / AU$119.99, but it doesn’t support wireless charging.

(Image credit: Sonos)

Takeaway

Rather than an upgrade to the Sonos Move, it seems as though the Sonos Roam will be a sort of little sibling to the brand’s first portable speaker, taking some of its best features and shrinking them down to a more easily-carryable size, while adding some innovative features of its own.

In fact, extra features like Automatic Switching, Sound Swap, and Auto TruePlay make the Sonos Roam even higher spec than its predecessor, even if it may not sound as powerful. In terms of use cases, the Sonos Roam seems like a better speaker for taking on the go, while the Sonos Move is better suited for use at home or in your backyard.

Price is another important factor; by making a more economically accessible entry point to its multi room audio system, Sonos could gain a lot of fans who may have previously looked to more budget-friendly Bluetooth speaker brands like JBL and Ultimate Ears.

There’s no doubt that Sonos already has a great reputation when it comes to the audio performance of its existing wireless speakers and soundbars, and we’re expecting more of the same from the Sonos Roam.

If the company can still deliver an exceptional audio experience and unbeatable connectivity from a cheaper, more rugged, and more easily portable speaker, the Sonos Roam could comfortably swipe the crown as the best Bluetooth speaker in 2021.