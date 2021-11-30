Sonos could launch a mini subwoofer to boost your home cinema very soon

It looks like Sonos could be about to release a new subwoofer, after a Reddit user spotted details of the so-called Sub Mini in the brand's S2 app.



The user posted the details of the subwoofer appeared when they tapped the 'More information' button when adding a second Sub (Gen 3) – the brand's flagship subwoofer – to their Sonos system. They also uploaded a screenshot of the information screen.

(Image credit: u/S114HED / Sonos)

As well as providing information on how to connect a second subwoofer to your home cinema setup, the page also revealed that the Sonos Sub Mini isn't supported in this process.

Currently, the company doesn't have any products with this name, which suggests that a launch is on the horizon – and perhaps coming very soon, if details of the new subwoofer are already available in the Sonos S2 app.

In a statement provided to Engadget, a Sonos spokesperson said that "we’re always working on ways to create an even better listening experience for customers, but we don’t have anything to share on our future product roadmap"; however we'd be surprised if the Sonos Sub Mini didn't launch in the next few months.

The page also reveals a little about the design of the Sub Mini, under a section titled 'How do I know if I have a Sub (Gen 3)?'. Apparently, the new subwoofer is "a smaller, cylindrical subwoofer" compared to the brand's existing lineup of relatively large, square devices.

(Image credit: Sonos)

A cheaper Sonos subwoofer? Count us in

Subwoofers like the Sonos Sub are a great way to boost the bass frequencies of your home cinema setup – especially if you have a smaller soundbar like the Sonos Beam (Gen 2), which doesn't sound as powerful as bigger models.

Even if your soundbar is loud enough, a good subwoofer can add tension to movie soundtracks by enhancing the rumbling lowest frequencies, as well as making bass-heavy music sound more full-bodied.

However, subwoofers don't always come cheap – and that's especially true of the Sonos Sub, which costs $749 / £749 / AU$1,099. If the new Sub Mini is a smaller version of the brand's existing subwoofers, it should be cheaper than this – is the same way the Sonos Beam is cheaper than its larger sibling, the Sonos Arc.

Sonos pricing has been a point of contention in recent months. Back in September the company increased the prices of its wireless speakers and soundbars in what was seen as an unusal and surprising move.

The Sonos Black Friday deals were particularly disappointing this year, too. There were very few discounts, even as we moved through Cyber Monday – perhaps as a result of the global chip shortages that been hitting the AV industry hard, affecting both stock and delivery times.

In any case, a cheaper version of a Sonos product is always welcome – and even if Sonos is yet to confirm it, it looks like we'll be seeing a cheaper, more compact subwoofer in the next few months.

Via Android Police