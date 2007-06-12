iTunes festival to hit London this summer

Don't fret if you haven't been lucky enough to get tickets for Glastonbury. Apple will hold its own (much less muddy) iTunes Festival in London next month.

Starting on 1 July with a performance from Mika, the iTunes Festival will offer a month of free gigs held at the Institute of Contemporary Arts in London. Some 60 acts, including Editors, Amy Winehouse, Travis, Groove Armada, Stereophonics and Crowded House, will perform at the festival.

Tickets will be free - but you'll have to register with your name and email address on the iTunes Festival website to be in with a chance of winning a pair. Audiences will be limited to just 350 people per concert.

"This is not just another festival. Tickets for these intimate gigs cannot be bought. Instead, you will have the chance to win tickets and see your idols perform live," Apple said.

Every performance will be recorded and subsequently sold through the iTunes Store if you can't attend in person. Related material such as blogs, photos, videos, podcasts and artist interviews will also be made available.