Download Lightworks: the slick video editing software that Batman uses

While there are many free video editing programs available, Lightworks regularly trumps Avidemux, VirtualDub and the venerable Windows Movie Maker 2012.

It's not a piece of software for the faint hearted, however. If you want something idiot-proof and effortless to use, Lightworks probably isn't it.

But no other software can match its mighty video editing prowess. Like the popular GIMP image editor, Lightworks is powerful and complex. So it can take some time to understand what every feature does and to get the best out of it.

Lightworks, The King's Speech and Batman

But this is software that has been used on blockbuster movies such as Mission Impossible, The King's Speech, The Departed and Batman. Hey, if it's good enough for multi-million dollar movies, it's surely good enough for a spot of home video editing.

And it's free. The feature-packed timeline, multi-cam support, realtime effects and smart trimming tools are all free. You can export H.264/MPEG 4 video at 240p, 360p, 480p and 720p too, while Lightworks also supports a second monitor output. The free version of the software is a great way to take Lightworks for a spin.

If you like what you see, there's a Pro version of Lightworks available, which adds AJA, Blackmagic and Matrox I/O Support, stereoscopic output, and export options for 1080p video, DVD, Blu-ray, and an array of digital formats.

All in all, Lightworks gives you all the power of a professional video editing suite on your PC. It's well-worth your time to dig in and get to know it. Download it today.

