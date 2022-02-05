Trending

Snowboarding live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online for free

By published

From big air to halfpipe, catch the snowboarding at the Winter Olympics

A snowboarder doing a trick off a kicker on a Winter Olympics snowboarding live stream
(Image credit: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Audio player loading…

One of the breakout successes of the Winter Olympics, snowboarding is a real fan favorite despite only being added in 1998. Thanks to its success, Beijing 2022 will feature 11 snowboarding events, including Men’s and Women’s Big Air, Halfpipe, Parallel Giant Slalom, Slopestyle, and Snowboard Cross, as well as a brand new event, Snowboard Cross Mixed Team.  Here's how to watch every snowboarding live stream wherever you are. 

Beijing 2022 Snowboarding schedule

Snowboarding dates: Feb 5-12, Feb 14-15

FREE snowboarding live stream: 7Plus (AU), CBC (CA), BBC iPlayer (UK)

Watch anywhere: Unblock global content with ExpressVPN

Featuring tricks including grinds, jumps, and flips in slopestyle snowboarding, and high-speed racing down a course full of turns, drops, and inclines in events like snowboard cross, snowboarding is one of the most exciting sports to watch at the Winter Olympics – and it's all taking place at the Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park. 

The USA is the team to watch at this year’s games, having dominated the sport since it joined the Winter Olympics, with over one-third of all medals won in snowboarding going to an American athlete. Keep an eye on Jamie Anderson, the two-time defending Olympic champion who also happens to be the most accomplished female competitor at the X Games, with 17 medals. The Winter Olympics snowboard takes place from February 5-15. 

Below you'll find all the information on how to watch a snowboard live stream from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, wherever you are in the world.

Watch a snowboarding live stream with a VPN

There are so many events going on at the Winter Olympics that not every country's TV and streaming coverage shows every discipline. If you can't get the snowboarding where you are, then you can use a VPN to tune into a live stream from another country – something you might need to do if travelling abroad.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home in the same country as the streaming service that you're trying to access. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course.

Use a VPN to watch the snowboarding from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as the best.

It's easy to use and has strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. It also has an excellent track record of unlocking the hardiest of streaming services around the world.

An annual plan comes with an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.

- Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location', eg: select 'US' for Peacock, or 'UK' for BBC, 'Australia' for 7Plus or 'Canada' for CBC. 

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so that might be 7Plus, CBC, BBC iPlayer or Peacock TV.

uk flag

Snowboarding live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in the UK

download and install a VPN

As ever, the BBC is providing FREE coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics, and with snowboarding being so popular, it's bound to get plenty of coverage.

However, the BBC won't have all the action of every sport. If you want to guarantee every event and every session then you'll need the Discovery+ or Eurosport Player.

Discovery+ is your best option for the most comprehensive Winter Olympics coverage, with a subscription costing £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year after a 7-day FREE trial. (Current Eurosport Player subscribers will get the same access ahead of their Discovery+ migration. There is also some TV coverage on Eurosport 1 and 2)

Not in the UK during the Winter Olympics? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as usual.

usa flag

USA: Snowboarding live stream: watch every Beijing 2022 event on Peacock

Peacock TV

You can live stream all of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Peacock TV including the snowboarding.

That's every event across every sport, as well as the opening and closing ceremonies.

Peacock costs $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that offers coverage not only of Beijing 2022, but also a host of EPL soccer games, the Super Bowl, every big WWE event, plus plenty more live sports. 

-Start watching Peacock TV now

NBC will also provide some Winter Olympics coverage on TV, which you can live stream directly through the NBC website if you have the channel on cable. Cable-cutters can use Sling and FuboTV, but Peacock is the main hub for all things Beijing 2022.

If you're abroad right now, you can still tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN. Or consult our guide to the best Peacock VPN options for more details.

australia flag

Snowboarding live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in Australia

Channel 7

Aussie sports fans can watch the Winter Olympics for FREE Down Under, thanks to Channel 7.

And if you’d like to stream the action from Beijing online instead, Channel 7's coverage is also available to watch via the network’s 7Plusstreaming service.

Australian's get a huge choice of live events thanks to on-demand access on 7Plus which will very likely include the snowboarding. A fantastic win for Aussie viewers!

Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your usual Winter Olympics coverage.

canada flag

Snowboarding live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in Canada

on its website

CBC is providing comprehensive coverage of the Winter Olympics in Canada, which will very likely include the snowboarding.

That's great because coverage on CBC is available absolutely FREE on its website and apps.

CBC also offers a premium (ad-free) subscription to the channel's standalone streaming service, CBC Gem. There's currently a 1-month FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month.

And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get your regular Winter Olympics live stream if you're away from Canada during the event.

new zealand flag

Watch the Snowboarding: live stream Beijing 2022 in New Zealand

Sky Sport

Winter Olympics coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.

Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs $19.99 and a monthly pass costs $39.99 after a 7-day free trial.

Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

Beijing 2022 snowboarding: dates and times

February 5

Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualification Run 1: 2:45am GMT, (Feb 4) 9:45pm ET, 6:45pm PT 

Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualification Run 2: 3:47am GMT, (Feb 4) 10:47pm ET, 7:47pm PT 

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics schedule and events

  • Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - February 4
  • Alpine Skiing - February 6-19
  • Bobsleigh - February 13-20
  • Biathlon - February 5-19
  • Cross-Country Skiing - February 5-20
  • Curling - February 2-20
  • Freestyle Skiing - February 3-19
  • Figure Skating - February 4-20
  • Ice Hockey - February 3-20
  • Luge - February 5-10
  • Nordic Combined - February 9-17
  • Snowboarding - February 5-15
  • Ski Jumping - February 5-14
  • Skeleton - February 10-12
  • Speed Skating - February 5-19
  • Short Track Speed Skating - February 5-16
  • Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony - February 20

See more VPN news