Snowboarding live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online for free

One of the breakout successes of the Winter Olympics, snowboarding is a real fan favorite despite only being added in 1998. Thanks to its success, Beijing 2022 will feature 11 snowboarding events, including Men’s and Women’s Big Air, Halfpipe, Parallel Giant Slalom, Slopestyle, and Snowboard Cross, as well as a brand new event, Snowboard Cross Mixed Team. Here's how to watch every snowboarding live stream wherever you are.

Featuring tricks including grinds, jumps, and flips in slopestyle snowboarding, and high-speed racing down a course full of turns, drops, and inclines in events like snowboard cross, snowboarding is one of the most exciting sports to watch at the Winter Olympics – and it's all taking place at the Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park.

The USA is the team to watch at this year’s games, having dominated the sport since it joined the Winter Olympics, with over one-third of all medals won in snowboarding going to an American athlete. Keep an eye on Jamie Anderson, the two-time defending Olympic champion who also happens to be the most accomplished female competitor at the X Games, with 17 medals. The Winter Olympics snowboard takes place from February 5-15.

Below you'll find all the information on how to watch a snowboard live stream from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, wherever you are in the world.

Watch a snowboarding live stream with a VPN

There are so many events going on at the Winter Olympics that not every country's TV and streaming coverage shows every discipline. If you can't get the snowboarding where you are, then you can use a VPN to tune into a live stream from another country – something you might need to do if travelling abroad.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home in the same country as the streaming service that you're trying to access. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location', eg: select 'US' for Peacock, or 'UK' for BBC, 'Australia' for 7Plus or 'Canada' for CBC.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so that might be 7Plus, CBC, BBC iPlayer or Peacock TV.

Snowboarding live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in the UK

As ever, the BBC is providing FREE coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics, and with snowboarding being so popular, it's bound to get plenty of coverage. However, the BBC won't have all the action of every sport. If you want to guarantee every event and every session then you'll need the Discovery+ or Eurosport Player. Discovery+ is your best option for the most comprehensive Winter Olympics coverage, with a subscription costing £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year after a 7-day FREE trial. (Current Eurosport Player subscribers will get the same access ahead of their Discovery+ migration. There is also some TV coverage on Eurosport 1 and 2) Not in the UK during the Winter Olympics? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as usual.

USA: Snowboarding live stream: watch every Beijing 2022 event on Peacock

Snowboarding live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in Australia

Aussie sports fans can watch the Winter Olympics for FREE Down Under, thanks to Channel 7. And if you’d like to stream the action from Beijing online instead, Channel 7's coverage is also available to watch via the network’s 7Plusstreaming service. Australian's get a huge choice of live events thanks to on-demand access on 7Plus which will very likely include the snowboarding. A fantastic win for Aussie viewers! Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your usual Winter Olympics coverage.

Snowboarding live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in Canada

CBC is providing comprehensive coverage of the Winter Olympics in Canada, which will very likely include the snowboarding. That's great because coverage on CBC is available absolutely FREE on its website and apps. CBC also offers a premium (ad-free) subscription to the channel's standalone streaming service, CBC Gem. There's currently a 1-month FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get your regular Winter Olympics live stream if you're away from Canada during the event.

Watch the Snowboarding: live stream Beijing 2022 in New Zealand

Winter Olympics coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs $19.99 and a monthly pass costs $39.99 after a 7-day free trial. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

February 5

Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualification Run 1: 2:45am GMT, (Feb 4) 9:45pm ET, 6:45pm PT

Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualification Run 2: 3:47am GMT, (Feb 4) 10:47pm ET, 7:47pm PT

Click to see full snowboarding schedule February 6 Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 1: 1:30am GMT, (Feb 5) 8:30pm ET, 5:30pm PT Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 2: 1:57am GMT, (Feb 5) 8:57pm ET, 5:57pm PT Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 3, Medals: 2:24am GMT, (Feb 5) 9:24pm ET, 6:24pm PT Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualification Run 1: 4:30am GMT, (Feb 5) 11:30pm ET, 8:30pm PT Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualification Run 2: 5:33am GMT, 12:33am ET, (Feb 5) 9:33pm PT February 7 Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 1: 4:00am GMT, (Feb 6) 11:00pm ET, 8:00pm PT Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 2: 4:27am GMT, (Feb 6) 11:27pm ET, 8:27pm PT Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 3, Medals: 4:54am GMT, (Feb 6) 11:54pm ET, 8:54pm PT February 8 Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Qualification Run: 2:40am GMT, (Feb 7) 9:40pm ET, 6:40pm PT Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom Qualification Run: 3:07am GMT, (Feb 7) 10:07pm ET, 7:07pm PT Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Elimination Run: 3:34am GMT, (Feb 7) 10:34pm ET, 7:34pm PT Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom Qualification Run 1: 4:01am GMT, (Feb 7) 11:01pm ET, 8:01pm PT Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom ⅛ Finals: 6:30am GMT, 1:30am ET, (Feb 7) 10:30pm PT Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom ⅛ Finals: 6:48am GMT, 1:48am ET, (Feb 7) 10:48pm PT Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Quarterfinals: 7:06am GMT, 2:06am ET, (Feb 7) 11:06pm PT Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom Quarterfinals: 7:15am GMT, 2:15am ET, (Feb 7) 11:15pm PT Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Semifinals: 7:24am GMT, 2:24am ET, (Feb 7) 11:24pm PT Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom Semifinals: 7:30am GMT, 2:30am ET, (Feb 7) 11:30pm PT Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Small Final, Medals: 7:36am GMT, 2:36am ET, (Feb 7) 11:36pm PT Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Big Final, Medals: After Small Final Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom Small Final, Medals: 7:43am GMT, 2:43am ET, (Feb 7) 11:43pm PT Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom Big Final, Medals: After Small Final February 9 Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification Run 1: 1:30am GMT, (Feb 8) 8:30pm ET, 5:30pm PT Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification Run 2: 2:21am GMT, (Feb 8) 9:21pm ET, 6:21pm PT Women’s Snowboard Cross Seeding Run 1: 3:00am GMT, (Feb 8) 10:00pm ET, 7:00pm PT Women’s Snowboard Cross Seeding Run 2: 3:55am GMT, (Feb 8) 10:55pm ET, 7:55pm PT Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification Run 1: 4:30am GMT, (Feb 8) 11:30pm ET, 8:30pm PT Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification Run 2: 5:21am GMT, 12:21am ET, (Feb 8) 9:21pm PT Women’s Snowboard Cross ⅛ Finals: 6:30am GMT, 1:30am ET, (Feb 8) 10:30pm PT Women’s Snowboard Cross Quarterfinals: 7:07am GMT, 2:07am ET, (Feb 8) 11:07pm PT Women’s Snowboard Cross Semifinals: 7:28am GMT, 2:28am ET, (Feb 8) 11:28pm PT Women’s Snowboard Cross Small Final: 7:45am GMT, 2:45am ET, (Feb 8) 11:45pm PT Women’s Snowboard Cross Big Final, Medals: After Small Final February 10 Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 1: 1:30am GMT, (Feb 9) 8:30pm ET, 5:30pm PT Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 2: 1:58am GMT, (Feb 9) 8:58pm ET, 5:58pm PT Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 3, Medals: 2:25am GMT, (Feb 9) 9:25pm ET, 6:25pm PT Men’s Snowboard Cross Seeding Run 1: 3:15am GMT, (Feb 9) 10:15pm ET, 7:15pm PT Men’s Snowboard Cross Seeding Run 2: 4:10am GMT, (Feb 9) 11:10pm ET, 8:10pm PT Men’s Snowboard Cross ⅛ Finals: 6:00am GMT, 1:00am ET, (Feb 9) 10:00pm PT Men’s Snowboard Cross Quarterfinals: 6:37am GMT, 1:37am ET, (Feb 9) 10:37pm PT Men’s Snowboard Cross Semifinals: 6:58am GMT, 1:58am ET, (Feb 9) 10:58pm PT Men’s Snowboard Cross Small Final: 7:15am GMT, 2:15am ET, (Feb 9) 11:15pm PT Men’s Snowboard Cross Big Final, Medals: After Small Final February 11 Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 1: 1:30am GMT, (Feb 10) 8:30pm ET, 5:30pm PT Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 2: 1:58am GMT, (Feb 10) 8:58pm ET, 5:58pm PT Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 3, Medals: 2:25am GMT, (Feb 10) 9:25pm ET, 6:25pm PT February 12 Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Quarterfinals: 2:00am GMT, (Feb 11) 9:00pm ET, 6:00pm PT Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Semifinals: 2:30am GMT, (Feb 11) 9:30pm ET, 6:30pm PT Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Small Final: 2:50am GMT, (Feb 11) 9:50pm ET, 6:50pm PT Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Small Final: After Small Final February 14 Women’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 1: 1:30am GMT, (Feb 13) 8:30pm ET, 5:30pm PT Women’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 2: 2:15am GMT, (Feb 13) 9:15pm ET, 6:15pm PT Women’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 3: 3:00am GMT, (Feb 13) 10:00pm ET, 7:00pm PT Men’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 1: 5:30am GMT, 12:30am ET, (Feb 13) 9:30pm PT Men’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 2: 6:15am GMT, 1:15am ET, (Feb 13) 10:15pm PT Men’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 3: 7:00am GMT, 2:00am ET, (Feb 13) 11:00pm PT February 15 Women’s Snowboard Big Air Final Run 1: 1:30am GMT, (Feb 14) 8:30pm ET, 5:30pm PT Women’s Snowboard Big Air Final Run 2: 1:52am GMT, (Feb 14) 8:52pm ET, 5:52pm PT Women’s Snowboard Big Air Final Run 3, Medals: 2:15am GMT, (Feb 14) 9:15pm ET, 6:15pm PT Men’s Snowboard Big Air Final Run 1: 5:00am GMT, 12:00am ET, (Feb 14) 9:00pm PT Men’s Snowboard Big Air Final Run 2: 5:22am GMT, 12:22am ET, (Feb 14) 9:22pm PT Men’s Snowboard Big Air Final Run 3, Medals: 5:45am GMT, 12:45am ET, (Feb 14)

