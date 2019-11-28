Slash your bills this Black Friday with this £20 a month exclusive Huawei P30 deal

Yes, Black Friday is a time for getting things at their cheapest prices, but the trouble with the best smartphones is...they're still expensive, even after a major discount. Except one choice - the Huawei P30.

Unlike a lot of the other phones that share similar specs and designs, the Huawei P30 has always stood tall with a pretty affordable price tag. And luckily, with Black Friday upon us, those prices have dropped further.

One deal tops the rest thanks purely to its monthly cost of just £20 a month. Of course, with such a low monthly cost you would expect a gigantic upfront spend. But exclusively with TechRadar's code TRBF30, you only have to pay £99 upfront.

The only conceivable problem we can identify with this offer is its 4GB of data cap. If that stops you in your tracks, consult our guide to the best Huawei P30 deals to find a more data-heavy option.

Not the right offer for you? Consult our best mobile phone deals guide

This Huawei P30 deal in full:

How good is the Huawei P30?

As we said above, the Huawei P30 is an impressive handset but the thing that really stands out here is the camera. At this price tag, we're happy in saying that this might just be the best camera phone around. With its triple lens set-up featuring a 30x zoom, wide angle, portrait mode and smart AI features, this camera will shine no matter the situation.

Inside the phone, there's a large 3650mAh battery, the processor is incredibly powerful and there's even a headphone jack on board! Yes, the device lacks wireless charging and doesn't have the highest IP rating but those are factors we're more than willing to forgive.

Read our review of the Huawei P30

Read more:

Discover all of today's best mobile phone deals in the UK

Explore the competition with our guide to the best iPhone deals

Find the best Black Friday iPhone deals guide

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.