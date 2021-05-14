Shark vs Dyson: which should you buy?

We’re putting Shark vs Dyson in our comparison to help you decide which one comes out on top because if you’re on the hunt for one of the best vacuum cleaners around, it’s very likely you’ve come across these giant brands before.

Both Shark and Dyson offer a wide range of vacuums across the globe and with new models coming out all the time, it’s hard to keep track of which is better. Whether you want one of the best cordless vacuum cleaners or you need a trusty upright, Shark and Dyson have created a model for pretty much every type of vacuum out there.

How do you know which is better? Choosing between a Shark and a Dyson vacuum might purely come down to which suits your home better. We’ll be running you through the pros and cons of each brand below.

Shark vs Dyson: price

How much a new vacuum costs might not be the single deciding factor but for many, it sure is important. When it comes to price, Dyson vacuums are nearly always more expensive. Let’s take the Dyson V11 Absolute and the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Flexology Cordless Vacuum Cleaner which are similar in size. The Shark model is available for around $347/ £250 / AU$451 (although, it’s only available in the UK), whereas the Dyson V11 Absolute costs around $831/ £599/ AU$1,080. If you’re looking for an alternative Shark model in Australia, the Shark IZ202 also offers a flexible clean or the Shark Cordless Pet Pro vacuum in the US.

Shark vs Dyson: range of vacuums

Shark and Dyson create a large range of vacuums, as you might expect. Along with cordless vacuums, Shark does offer a slightly larger collection of upright vacuums and a broader selection of robot vacuums too. Dyson was so convinced by the power of its V10 vacuum that it stopped making new upright vacuums, but you can still purchase the most recent uprights including the Dyson Ball Animal 2. Both brands do have vacuums available across a range of prices but, as we mentioned above, Dyson models are typically more expensive and there aren’t really any budget models available.

If it’s a canister vacuum you need then Shark won’t be the choice for you as the brand doesn’t offer any canister models. If you’re unsure which type of vacuum best suits then find out with our canister vs upright vacuums head-to-head. There are plenty of choices for both corded and cordless models from both brands and while Shark has specific handheld-only models available, many of Dyson’s cordless vacuums convert into handheld options.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Shark vs Dyson: cleaning power

Both brands are constantly evolving their offering but here we’ll be focusing on the specific features each vacuum has. Dyson’s latest model - the Dyson V15 Detect has the brand’s signature lasers that highlight tiny specs of dirt and dust on your floors. While some Shark models do have LED lights to show up dust, they don’t feature lasers which are thought to be more accurate.

Suction power is going to be key with any new vacuum and Shark and Dyson vacuums both do well in this area. In our tests, the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Flexology Cordless Vacuum Cleaner performed really well on the bare floor setting and sucked up dust and dirt with ease, rather than pushing it around the floor.

The Dyson V11 Outsize we recently tested also did an exceptional job of cleaning the floor and its cleaner head adjusts automatically to give you the suction power you need for the type of flooring you’re vacuuming, but this extra power does come at a cost when you compare it with a Shark vacuum.

Shark vs Dyson: cordless battery life

Both Dyson and Shark offer popular cordless vacuum cleaners but when it comes to battery life, Dyson scoops the winner’s award here. If we compare the Dyson V11 Absolute and the Shark Anti Hair Wrap models we mentioned earlier, the Shark model offers 40 minutes run time while the Dyson has a battery life of 60 minutes. Both of these run times are based on using the vacuums on the standard mode but if you use the boost modes, you can expect the battery to drain faster. The Dyson V15 Detect (currently available in the US), however, promises to combat this problem by still offering its full battery run time even when you’re using the motorized tools - we’re yet to test this fully, however.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Shark vs Dyson: usability

Dyson cordless vacuums typically have a longer run time than Shark models, but even the Dyson V11 Outsize will only last around 15 minutes if you continuously use it on the Boost mode. The newest Dyson models claim to have a run time of 60 minutes, whereas the latest Shark cordless vacuums have a maximum battery life of 40 minutes.

Emptying the dust cup on any vacuum isn’t exactly fun and that’s why it’s important to consider the size of the dust bin on a new vacuum cleaner. Dyson cordless vacuums take the trophy here with bigger dust cups (the Dyson Outsize Absolute has a capacity of 0.5 gallons, whereas the Shark Pet Plus holds up to 0.085 gallons of dust and dirt.

You also won’t want a vacuum to be any heavier than necessary so that it’s easy to maneuver around your home. There isn’t much between Shark and Dyson stick vacuums in terms of weight but the Shark Pet Plus is slightly lighter than the Dyson Outsize but by less than a pound.

Shark vs Dyson: warranty

Whichever vacuum you go for, covering your purchase will give you peace of mind and that’s why the warranty can be a big deciding factor for many. Dyson offers two-year parts and labor warranties on its vacuums whereas Shark offers five-year warranties.

Shark vs Dyson: verdict

If keeping to a budget is your highest priority then a Shark vacuum will still offer you great power, maneuverability, and a good-sized dust cup for a small price tag. When it comes to cordless cleaners, Dyson models have a longer battery life so consider how long you’ll need to make your way around your home.

While Shark vacuum cleaners do have LED lights to help you spot fine dust and dirt, Dyson models go one step further with laser beams that show up things the eye wouldn’t otherwise see.

In our tests, we found Dyson vacuums to be incredibly powerful but you will pay a premium for them and if it’s a robot vacuum you’re after, Dyson’s range is limited to just one model.