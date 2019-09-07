Serena Williams vs Bianca Andreescu live stream: how to watch US Open women's final 2019 online

So here she is again - Serena Williams is back in the Arthur Ashe Stadium for her tenth(!) US Open women's final. And that means she's only two sets away from finally equalling Margaret Court’s record of tennis Grand Slam singles titles. Canadian Bianca Andreescu is the player to beat and you can see the outcome of this one by following our guide to getting a Williams vs Andreescu live stream today.

US Open 2019 - where and when The US Open is taking place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. The women's final takes place today (Saturday, September 7) with the action scheduled to start at 4pm local time, so that's 1pm PT, 9pm BST and 6am AEST.

Last year's final was one to forget for Serena - it was actually rather sad seeing her unravel in front of the partisan home crowd. But we all know just how good this legend of the game is and, at 37-years-old she will be as determined as ever to lift the US Open title for the seventh time in her extraordinary career.

It was Naomi Osaka standing in her way last year and this time around her opponent is even younger - the 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu from north of the border. While Serena will of course be favorite, the Canadian will recall with relish that she came out victorious in their only match to date. OK, so that was by default when Serena retired hurt during their Rogers Cup final match last month. But Andreescu will need to take every mental positive she can get going into this one.

Make sure you don't miss any of the 2019 US Open women's final - follow our Serena Williams vs Bianca Andreescu live stream guide below - it doesn't even matter where on Earth you are.

Live stream US Open tennis 2019 from outside your country

For your watching options in the US, UK (where interestingly Amazon Prime video has the rights), Australia, Canada and New Zealand, we have more details below - just scroll down the page.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage of this final from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem...geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching the feed overseas.

How to watch Serena in the final in the US

ESPN has the rights to show the big Williams vs Andreescu final and the action is set to kick off at 4pm ET / 1pm PT. For live streaming on the move, subscribers should watch via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. And if you're a cord cutter that wants to catch the tennis without signing up to a lengthy, expensive plan, you could always try one of these sports streaming sites. They all have free trials going for them, too:

The best way to watch Andreescu in Canada

In Canada the US Open is being covered by TSN and RDS, but again, these are subscription services. Using a VPN is the way to go if you want to access an account when you're overseas.

How to live stream US Open tennis in the UK - for FREE

Amazon Prime again has exclusive rights to broadcast the US Open tennis in the UK. That means Amazon Prime members can live stream all the action at no additional cost, with coverage of the finals starting at 9pm BST. If you want to stream the tennis from your phone or tablet, the Amazon Prime Video app is available for Android via Google Play and Apple devices via the App Store. Click here to get Amazon Prime now Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. New users can sign up for a free 30-day trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Not in the UK but still want to watch the tennis on your Prime account. Then you best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to live stream Williams vs Andreescu in Australia

ESPN HD via Foxtel will broadcasting live US Open action. Kayo Sports will also be on hand with extensive live coverage of the tournament. The streaming service features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. For those wanting to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports subscription coverage overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above.

The best way to stream Williams vs Andreescu live in New Zealand