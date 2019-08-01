Score 256GB of storage for the price of 64GB with this bargain Samsung S9 Plus deal

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is now over a year old which means some good news and bad news. The bad news - Samsung has come forward with a host of new devices making this slightly out of date. The good news - this still-superb smartphone is now at its best value pricing yet.

Considering just one year ago this was our favourite phone on the market, seeing it come down so much in price makes it the perfect option for those looking for big-screen Samsung quality on a budget.

There is one S9 Plus contract that stands out above the rest. An offer from mobile phone retailer Fonehouse, offering the beefed up 256GB memory version of the S9 Plus at the exact same price as the regular 64GB edition.

This deal doesn't lack in other departments either, offering 30GB of data, all of the benefits of an EE contract and a complete lack of upfront costs. Overall, it's looking like the best Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus deal we've seen yet - as long as you like gold as that is the only colour it is available in.

This bargain offer piqued your interest? You can see it in full down below. Or if you would rather go for something more recent, check out our guide to the best mobile phone deals.

Storage boosted Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus deal:

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 256GB | EE | FREE upfront | Unlimited minutes and texts | 30GB data | £33 per month

If you've had your eyes on this phone, we can tell you now there are no deals better than this. With an impressive 30GB of data, nothing to pay upfront, EE's superfast 4G speeds and of course, the 256GB of memory - this deal hits big across every department. And for all of that, you only need to pay £33 a month. The only real issue is that this offer is only available in the Sunrise Gold colour so there isn't much choice there.



Is the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus a good phone?

There was a time not too long ago where we rated the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus as the best phone on the market. Now, it has been knocked off by a round of new devices but even then, this is still an impressive handset.

It features an impressive low-light camera, loud stereo speakers, Samsung's notoriously attractive displays and a processor to power most casual users. If you're looking for a phablet on a budget, this could well be the way to go.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus review