Save £125 on the impressive OnePlus 7 Pro with this SIM-free bargain from Amazon

Post-Christmas sales, mobile phone contracts seem to have shot up in price across the board. But while a contract on both Android and Apple may not be so tempting right now, the prices of both SIM-free phones and the accompanying SIM only deals are excellent right now.

One deal that shows that more than any right now is an offer from Amazon on the OnePlus 7 Pro. Knocking £125 off the price, you can pay just £574 (and a few pennies) for one of the best phones around right now.

That brings it just below the pricing we saw over the Black Friday period and even comes with a two year warranty. And if you don't already have a SIMO plan lined up to go with it, there are plenty of great options right now.

With Three and Smarty offering some excellent prices on big data and EE bringing back one of its best plans, there are plenty of options to combine with this.

This wonderful OnePlus 7 Pro deal in full:

OnePlus 7 Pro | SIM-free | 256GB: £699 £574 at Amazon

£125 is a pretty major saving, especially on a phone this powerful. You're getting the OnePlus 7 Pro with a two year warranty and the option of next day delivery at a price of just £574. That comes well under what the rest of the competition can offer right now.

View Deal

So what's so good about the OnePlus 7 Pro?

Sporting a novel pop-up camera, the OnePlus 7 Pro possibly has the closest screen to 'infinity' currently on the market. Its 6.67 AMOLED screen, offering a 90Hz screen refresh rate, is uninterrupted by teardrop cameras or hole punches like its competitors.

Inside the phone, you'll find a immensely powerful Snapdragon 855 processor and a 4000mAh battery, easily getting you over a days battery life. All of that paired with the powerful triple camera lens set-up and fast charging abilities makes this a top choice for any big phone fans.

Read our full OnePlus 7 Pro review to find out more